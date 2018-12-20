Notable deaths in 2018

In addition to the five journalists killed in June in the shootings at the Annapolis Capital, the region lost a number of notable citizens in 2018. Here, we recall some of those who left a lasting mark. Kevin Kamenetz Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz — a Democratic candidate for governor and a fixture in state and local politics for nearly a quarter century — died May 10 morning of cardiac arrest, officials said At the funeral of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz in May, his wife Jill told mourners that she had warned her husband his fast-paced, aggressive and sweeping campaign for Maryland governor was killing him. But for Mr. Kamenetz, who had risen from successful attorney to County Council member to two-term county executive with his eyes on the governor’s mansion, there was no option but to enter the fray with full devotion. “He was driven, and he loved what he was doing,” Jill Kamenetz said. “He was in this to win it.” Mr. Kamenetz, who spent decades building a family, a career and a formidable political machine, died May 10 at age 60 after suffering cardiac arrest. He had awoken at his Owings Mills home with chest pains, drove with his wife to a nearby fire station and collapsed. Less than 90 minutes later he was pronounced dead. His death shocked Maryland’s political landscape and devastating those who were his constituents, friends, allies — and even opponents. CAPTION As mourners paid respects to Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz on Friday, his wife Jill told the crowd of Maryland politicos she had recently warned her husband his campaign for governor was "killing him." (Ulysses Muñoz, Karl Merton Ferron, Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun video) "It's just shocking," said his predecessor, former Baltimore County Executive Jim Smith. Gov. Larry Hogan called his frequent political adversary a “dedicated public servant,” and said “the citizens of Baltimore County and all Marylanders [are] in mourning.” In his 24 years as a Baltimore County councilman and executive, Mr. Kamenetz amassed an array of accomplishments — renovating aging schools, revitalizing downtown Towson and never raising taxes. Critics described him as arrogant, and said he was more beholden to developers than to constituents. Some residents complained Mr. Kamenetz and his top aides routinely dismissed their concerns, and he once chastised protestors, telling them, “It’s my job to talk, your job to listen right now.” He made no apologies for a leadership style some found abrasive. Others called it decisive. “I’ll accept whatever criticism is out there,” Mr. Kamenetz told The Baltimore Sun a week before his death. “The real answer is the results. We’re getting things done and we’re not raising taxes, and I think we’ve got a host of solid accomplishments that will serve this county well for the next generation. That’s the bottom line.” The youngest of five children of Irvin and Miriam Kamenetz, he grew up in Lochearn. He worked in his father’s pharmacy and discussed current events around the dinner table. At the Gilman School, he was named “class politico” in 1975. Also in that class was Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., the future Republican congressman and Maryland governor. The two disagreed on just about every issue, Ehrlich said, but “there was never any bitterness, any partisanship, mostly laughs.” Mr. Kamenetz studied at the Johns Hopkins University and the University of Baltimore School of Law, became a prosecutor and served on the Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee before being elected in 1994 to the Baltimore County Council. He served four terms before being elected the county’s 12th county executive. He described himself as “the person who will look you in the eye and tell you the truth.” That was put to the test when the closure of the Sparrows Point steel mill in 2012 put 2,000 people out of work. He recalled having to “look those steel workers in the eyes and tell them the truth: Steel wasn’t coming back.” One of his lasting legacies may be the stage he set to explore options for other uses for the property. Tradepoint Atlantic is remaking the old steel mill into an industrial campus with shipping, logistics and e-commerce companies. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, himself a former Baltimore County executive, praised Mr. Kamenetz as “exceptionally smart, extremely principled and always did what he felt was in the best interest of his community.” In an interview shortly before his death, Mr. Kamenetz recalled a quote from Hubert Humphrey: “The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those in the shadows of life — the sick, the needy and the handicapped.” “That is the purpose of government,” Mr. Kamenetz said. “Those are the goals I’ve always tried to achieve.” —Pamela Wood, Doug Donovan, Scott Dance Sally J. Michel File photo Sally Michel, obit - Original Credit: Sally Michel, obit - Original Credit: (File photo) Sally J. Michel was described by former mayor and governor Martin J. O’Malley as a “fearless and faithful champion” of Baltimore. She had been chair of the Baltimore Planning Commission, established the Parks and People Foundation and during her life served on the board of 57 local and state organizations including the Walters Art Museum and the University of Maryland School of Social Work. She died Aug. 16 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at age 80. The wife of the late Robert E. “Butch” Michel Jr., she paid $20 in an auction in the 1970s to have lunch with then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer, and turned their meeting “into a lifelong collaboration of creative problem solving, coalition building and grand thinking for the city of Baltimore,” wrote a daughter, Carter Brigham of Roland Park, in a biographical profile. She hosted nearly 80 “brainstorming” dinners in her home to discuss issues with city leaders. Mayor Catherine Pugh, then a recent Morgan State University graduate, was among young people asked to attend those dinners, and said the events let her know leaders “were interested in our concerns about the future of the city.”

“She felt very comfortable in Baltimore. It just fit her,” said Dennis Satyshur, the director of golf at Caves Valley. He recalled talking to her after moving here from a club in Vero Beach, Fla. “She’d say, ‘You’ll love Baltimore. You’ll love it here.’” Ms. Mann, a pioneering giant in women's golf who died May 20 at age 77, had a deep connection to Baltimore and its golfing community. It was where she learned the game at age 9, growing up in a household where her father, Rip, was a member of Baltimore Country Club and the Country Club of Maryland in Towson, and where her mother, Ann, started a women’s nine-hole group. Her professional career began in 1961, and though she never won a tournament in Baltimore, she won 38 overall — two of them majors, including the 1965 U.S. Women’s Open. She was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1977. She returned often to Baltimore to play in the LPGA Baltimore Classic at Turf Valley and later at Pine Ridge. Ms. Mann reflected on her childhood growing up in Rodgers Forge and how she started as a ballet dancer — her debut was at the Lyric Theatre — and who played a little tennis and swam competitively. She outgrew ballet, eventually reaching 6 feet 3, or as she liked to say, “5 feet 15.” She turned to golf. Not only did Ms. Mann play at at the highest level, but she was instrumental in the LPGA going from being a backwoods operation to a sophisticated corporate brand. As president of the LPGA from 1973 through 1976, she was largely responsible for luring Ray Volpe, a Madison Avenue executive who worked for the NHL, to run the LPGA in the mid-1970s. Annika Sorenstam, who became the most accomplished golfer in LPGA history, tweeted that Ms. Mann was a “great ambassador” of the game. After her retirement at age 40, Ms. Mann became a golf commentator, president of the Women’s Sports Foundation and later president of Carol Mann Golf Services, the first female-owned and operated course design and management firm. In her bio on the World Golf Hall of Fame website, she stated: “I never think how people will remember Carol Mann. The mark I made is an intimate satisfaction.” — Don Markus Shoshana S. Cardin Beneath her yearbook picture as a member of the 1943 class of Western High School was a quote that young Shoshana Shoubin selected: “I love life and ask no more.” Gene Sweeney Jr. / The Baltimore Sun PHOTOS; GENE SWEENEY JR/STAFF MD JEWISH 03 PIKESVILLE, MD-----Shoshana S. Cardin (wants her middle initial used) will have a new (to be built) Jewish high school named after her. The school will be open to all. Ms. Cardin is a local Jewish leader and advocate for Jewish education in Baltimore. DIGITAL IMAGE 0063 PHOTOS; GENE SWEENEY JR/STAFF MD JEWISH 03 PIKESVILLE, MD-----Shoshana S. Cardin (wants her middle initial used) will have a new (to be built) Jewish high school named after her. The school will be open to all. Ms. Cardin is a local Jewish leader and advocate for Jewish education in Baltimore. DIGITAL IMAGE 0063 (Gene Sweeney Jr. / The Baltimore Sun) The woman who became Shoshana S. Cardin may not have asked more, but she gave more over a lifetime of civic and philanthropic work. She was internationally known as a humanitarian, counted presidents and world leaders among her friends and led national and local Jewish organizations. The Pikesville resident died May 18 from respiratory failure at age 91. “Shoshana Cardin became an icon for leadership in the Jewish world,” said Baltimore Circuit Judge Ellen M. Heller. Born in Tel Aviv in what was then Palestine, Shoshana Shoubin and her family came to Baltimore in 1927. She attended the Johns Hopkins University and UCLA, and received a master’s degree in planning and administration from Antioch University. She married Jerome S. Cardin in 1948, and began a career in activism that defined her life. She was president of Maryland’s Federation of Jewish Women’s Organizations and served with the Maryland Constitutional Convention in the late 1960s. She led a state conference on battered women and urged women to work toward financial stability. Appearing on NBC’s “Today Show” in the mid-1970s, she urged women to obtain credit in their own name and make important purchases such as houses and cars. As chair of the National Conference on Soviet Jewry from 1988 to 1992, she made freedom a priority for Jews living in Russia and Soviet republics and challenged then-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev to lift restrictions against more than 11,000 Jewish “refuseniks” in the Soviet Union. In 1991 she met with Mr. Gorbachev, and later said her most significant accomplishment was to persuade him “to condemn anti-Semitism and racism in a public statement.” Also in 1991, she clashed with President George H.W. Bush over a $10 billion U.S. loan guarantee for Israel. After 1,300 Jews spent a day lobbying Congress to support the guarantee, President Bush commented that he was just “one lonely little guy” who opposed. Mrs. Cardin called his remarks “disturbing.” He apologized for sounding “pejorative.” The co-founder and chair of the Soshana S. Cardin Jewish High School on Park Heights Avenue, she said she wanted to stress “the importance, the pride and the responsibility, the blessing of being Jewish. ”That’s what gives me the strength to challenge what I have challenged and bring about change where I could,” she said. —Frederick Rasmussen Marjorie Holt Congresswoman (R) 4th District, Anne Arundel County and southern Prince George's County, Marjorie S. Holt, photographed throughout the years. At her funeral in January, people from all political stripes remembered Marjorie Holt for her fairness, bipartisan nature and determination. The first Republican woman from Maryland to be elected to Congress, Rep. Holt was “a trailblazer and pioneer who paved the way for the next generation for women leaders,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched.” Robert Neall, a former Anne Arundel County executive, called her “first and foremost a lady, and she served with dignity and honor.” Rep. Holt, who had represented Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties in the 4th Congressional District, died Jan. 6 at her Severna Park home at age 97. Born in Birmingham, Ala., she married Duncan Holt, an electrical engineer, and they moved to Maryland when he became a manager at Westinghouse. She practiced law and became involved in Republican state politics, running for the Maryland House of Delegates in 1966. She lost. “Nobody wanted to vote for a woman,” she said in a 2010 oral history. “They said, ‘You’re a nice lady, but I can’t vote for a woman.’” She did win over Louis Phipp for clerk of the Anne Arundel Circuit Court, and began to build a political machine. “I wrote a lot of notes, did a lot of favors, and built quite an organization,” she said.

When a new congressional district opened up in Anne Arundel and a portion of Prince George’s counties, she went for it, and defeated the Democratic candidate with 59 percent of the vote. She was aided by Arundel’s conservative base — and the policies of her party’s leader, President Richard M. Nixon. Once in congress, a future president, then-House GOP leader Gerald Ford, helped her get a seat on the Armed Services Committee. “Her career took off on that committee,” Mr. Neall said. “She helped the 4th District which was home to the Naval Academy, Westinghouse, Fort (George G.) Meade and the National Security Agency.” She was re-elected until 1986. She resumed her law practice, then President Ronald Reagan named her to the General Advisory Committee on Arms Control and Disarmament. She later volunteered at the Light Street Soup Kitchen and Meals on Wheels, and attended the 1988 Republican National Convention in New Orleans. At Rep. Holt’s funeral, longtime friend Rev. Dr. Terry W. Schoener told the audience of Democrats and Republicans: “There was a time not very long ago when opinion and part affiliation didn’t keep people apart. It was a time when the good of the nation drove people together, not apart. “Majorie we will miss you.” —Jacques Kelly and Chase Cook George Taliaferro George Taliaferro, the first black player drafted by the NFL and a star for the Baltimore Colts in 1953, died Oct. 8 in Mason, Ohio. He was 91. A three-time All American at Indiana University, he was a 13th-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 1949 but signed instead with the Los Angeles Dons of the rival All-America Football Conference. When that league failed Mr. Taliaferro signed with the New York Yanks, who became the Dallas Texans — who became the Colts in 1953. Murray Becker / AP FILE - In this Nov. 2, 1950, file photo, New York Yanks football player George Taliaferro (20) poses in New York. He was 91. Senior associate athletic director Jeremy Gray said Tuesday, oct. 9, 2018, the Hoosiers had spoken with Taliaferros family about his death in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Murray Becker) (Murray Becker / AP) He scored four touchdowns and was named the Colts Most Valuable Offensive Back. (AP Photo/Murray Becker) (Murray Becker / AP) He scored four touchdowns and was named the Colts Most Valuable Offensive Back. He rushed for 479 yards, caught 20 passes for 346 yards and passed for 211 more. He also punted 65 times and returned punts and kickoffs. For three straight years, he was selected to the Pro Bowl. “George can run with any of them,” said coach Weeb Ewbank. On Nov. 22, 1953, pressed into duty at quarterback for a game against the Los Angeles Rams, he became the first black player to start at that position in the NFL. Off-season knee surgery hampered him in 1954 and the Colts released him the following season. He began to work with disadvantaged youths in a recreation program he founded at Lafayette Square Community Center, and did prisoner rehabilitation work at the Maryland State Penitentiary. In 1962, he obtained a master’s in social work at Howard University, then served as field instructor to the Juvenile Court at the University of Maryland. He also worked for the Martin Marietta Corp., training black males for business careers. In 1970, he was named Dean of Students at then-Morgan State College. “It is impossible to go to any college or university campus in America today without concerning yourself with unrest and dissent, and the seeds from which they grow,” Mr. Taliaferro said. “My primary aim is to impress upon Morgan’s students the importance of making positive use of their talents and the college.” Two years later, he resigned to return to Indiana to recruit and counsel minority students. On his departure, Dr. King V. Cheek, president of Morgan State, said of Mr. Taliaferro: “It has been his keen insight and understanding of youth that has kept our campus relatively free of disturbances in a troubled era.” In 1981, Mr. Taliaferro was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame. “He was a hell of a football player,” said former teammate Gino Marchetti, 92, “and a hell of a nice guy.” —Mike Klingaman Martin L. Millspaugh Jr. Martin L. Millspaugh Jr., who shaped the urban redevelopment of downtown Baltimore and was considered the founder of the Inner Habor, died of cancer on Nov. 27 at age 92. “More than any one person, Marty was responsible for the Inner Harbor,” said Robert C. Embry Jr., president of the Abell Foundation and former head of Baltimore’s redevelopment program. In 1960 Mr. Millspaugh co-founded a quasi-city agency, Charles Center-Inner Harbor Management, with philanthropist J. Jefferson Miller. Over the next quarter century he managed the Charles Center and Inner Harbor projects, and once estimated that he had overseen $6 billion in new construction. JED KIRSCHBAUM / Baltimore Sun BALTIMORE, MD -- 1/21/08 -- JED KIRSCHBAUM/BALTIMORE SUN STAFF --- _D2H5734- Martin Millspaugh, 82, is a former Evening Sun reporter and city redevelopment official who was a key player in guiding Baltimore through its downtown renaissance starting in the 1950s, first with Charles Center and then the Inner Harbor. He is now working on a TV documentary about that renaissance, based on talks he has given over the years. We are writing a work in progress feature on him. We want to get a photo of Millspaugh with him in the foreground and the city skyline and Harborplace pavilions in the background. We've asked him to stand at the far end of Constellation Dock to get him and the buildings in one shot. For the sake of staying out of the cold as long as possible, he is meeting the photographer at the ticket window of the Constellation building (the building where you pay admission to tour the Constellation.) (JED KIRSCHBAUM / Baltimore Sun) His redevelopment work changed the face of an aging, industrial and maritime downtown and replaced it with the National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center, the Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Harborplace and Gallery. For the sake of staying out of the cold as long as possible, he is meeting the photographer at the ticket window of the Constellation building (the building where you pay admission to tour the Constellation.) Then he and the photographer can go where there is the best vantage point and sun angle for the photographer. We hope the end of the pier is a good vantage point that offers some possibilities. (JED KIRSCHBAUM / Baltimore Sun) His redevelopment work changed the face of an aging, industrial and maritime downtown and replaced it with the National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center, the Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Harborplace and Gallery. Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was a 1943 graduate of the Gilman School and served in the Army’s Air Corps during World War II. He was a journalist for the Baltimore Evening Sun, and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of housing and urban renewal issues. He later worked in urban renewal with the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. In 1960, Baltimore’s Urban Renewal and Housing Commission tapped him to become director, and over time Mr. Millspaugh and his colleagues produced an estimated 15 major buildings and stimulated more than a dozen others in adjacent blocks. “Baltimore was suffering from a radical decline.” Mr. Millspaugh wrote in his private papers. “The city was threatened with municipal bankruptcy.” In 1976 he pitched the Inner Harbor redevelopment on James W. Rouse. What followed was the Rouse Co.'s development of Harborplace. The success of the Inner Harbor earned awards from the Urban land Institute and the American Institute of Architects, and drew millions to the area. Mr. Millspaugh later joined the Enterprise Development Co., founded by Mr. Rouse, and worked around the world.

Photos of Baltimore's Inner Harbor through the years. Yet he remained interested in and connected to Baltimore. He was a trustee of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Association, Metropolitan YMCA and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Maryland. “He believed that Baltimore deserved the absolute best,” said his daughter, Elizabeth “Lisa” Millspaugh Schroeder, “and that Baltimore was worth fighting for.” —Jacques Kelly Imamu Baraka Imamu Baraka, a therapist who sparked a nationwide conversation about “patient dumping” after capturing video of a distraught woman who was put out of a Baltimore hospital in just a hospital gown, died July 12 after a bout with cancer. He was 47. The Baltimore psychotherapist and Reservoir Hill resident caused an internet flurry when he found the woman outside the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown campus in January. He recorded her in a video posted to Facebook, bringing attention to what he called the mistreatment of the mentally ill. “I just witnessed this with my own eyes,” he wrote on Facebook. “I had no choice but to give this young lady a voice in this moment." The Baltimore psychotherapist, Imamu Baraka, who videotaped a woman in January being put out of a hospital in only a hospital gown has died. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore psychotherapist, Imamu Baraka, who videotaped a woman in January being put out of a hospital in only a hospital gown has died. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS The woman, whose family later identified her only as Rebecca, had a history of mental illness. She was taken back to the hospital after Mr. Baraka called 911. Because of the incident, the hospital, whose leadership apologized for what happened, was cited by federal regulators. The hospital replaced its CEO and other leadership and made changes to discharge protocols after the incident. Mr. Baraka was born in Baltimore and raised in Annapolis. His mother, Glenda Smith of Annapolis, said her son wanted to dispel the stigma that surrounds mental illness and get more African-Americans to seek treatment. He was a graduate of Annapolis High School, and obtained a bachelor’s degree at Morehouse College in Atlanta and a master’s from George Washington University’s School of Business and Public Management. His mother said he was serious as a child and was always reading a book. Other children wore backpacks and jeans, she said, while he carried a briefcase and wore Italian-style sweaters. Prior to his death, she said, he had planned to start a magazine and hoped to expand his counseling practice. She hadn’t realized all that he had done over the years until his death. In a stack of framed certificates were notations for HIV counseling and event planning. He was a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors, and had taught classes at the Anne Arundel satellite campus of the former Sojourner-Douglass College. Mr. Baraka became well known after posting the video, but his mother said he didn’t do it for attention. She said he told her: “‘Mommy, I just couldn’t walk away. They treated her as if she wasn’t human.’” —Andrea McDaniels, Jacques Kelly Others include: Dominic Gantt, aka Nick Breed, a rising Baltimore rapper whose lyrics often reflected the pain and trauma he'd seen in the city, died in October at age 24 of gunshot wounds. Suzanne F. Cohen, a former board chair of the Baltimore Museum of Art who championed its free admissions policy and in 2005 donated $2 million to the museum, died of cancer at her North Baltimore home. She was 83. Dr. J. Alex Haller Jr., Johns Hopkins pediatric surgeon who gained fame in separating conjoined twins and was known as the “father of pediatric trauma care,” died of respiratory arrest at his Glencoe home. He was 91. Kingdon Gould Jr., who served as an ambassador to The Netherlands and Luxembourg and was a noted developer and Republican donor, died of complications from pneumonia at his North Laurel home. He was 94. Dr. Moody DeW. Wharam Jr., a pioneering Johns Hopkins Hospital radiation oncologist whose life’s work focused on helping children stricken with cancers, died at age 77 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, at Franklin Square Medical Center. Alice J.W. “Ajax” Eastman, a Cockeysville resident and outspoken advocate for Maryland environmental issues who was dubbed “everybody’s environmental conscience,” died from complications of pneumonia at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center at age 84. Charles Lester “Les” Kinsolving, a retired WCBM-AM conservative talk radio personality and political gadfly who hosted the show “Uninhibited Radio” for 28 years, died of heart disease and dementia at his home in Vienna, Va., at age 90. Michael H. “Mike” Bowler, a veteran Baltimore Sun reporter and editor who covered the education beat for decades and later served as a member of the Baltimore County Board of Education, died at his Catonsville home from pancreatic cancer at age 77. William Melbourne Smith, a longtime Arnold resident whose attraction to ships and the sea led him to become a driving force behind the design and construction of the original Pride of Baltimore, died from pneumonia at a West Palm Beach, Florida, assisted-living facility. He was 87.