Corruption, turnover, violence: Baltimore Police Department faced many problems in 2018

The Baltimore Police Department faced an unprecedented number of challenges in 2018, including leadership turnover, cases of officer misconduct, continued high levels of violence and the final convictions in one of the biggest police corruption scandals in city history.

“It’s one of the most troubling years that the department has had,” said Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott, chair of the public safety committee.

Right at the top of the department’s struggles were the racketeering convictions of eight members of its once-elite Gun Trace Task Force. Two sergeants and eight detectives robbed citizens under protection of their badges and claimed massive amounts of overtime for hours they did not work. In November, a ninth officer, former Baltimore and Philadelphia cop Eric Snell, pleaded guilty to charges that he conspired to sell drugs with the GTTF members.

The scandal only reinforced the community’s deep distrust of the Police Department at a time when widespread policing reforms were under way. A consent decree reached between the city and the U.S. Justice Department mandates a wide range of reforms, including limits on when and how officers engage individuals suspected of criminal activity, more training for police on de-escalation tactics and interactions with youths, those with mental illnesses, and protesters, and enhanced civilian oversight and transparency of the department.

More from the 2018 Year in Review »

In 2018, many residents expressed frustration about the slow progress of the reforms, and the federal judge overseeing the process also raised doubts about the city Police Department’s ability to make the required changes without consistent leadership.

The department was led by three different commissioners in 2018. Former Police Commissioner Kevin Davis was fired in January. His replacement, agency veteran Darryl De Sousa, lasted just a few months before he resigned in May after being charged with failing to file federal taxes. Gary Tuggle, a former DEA special agent whom De Sousa recruited to be one of his deputies, ascended to the interim spot.

It’s one of the most troubling years that the department has had. — City Councilman Brandon Scott

The search for the next permanent commissioner continued through the end of the year, with Mayor Catherine Pugh naming Joel Fitzgerald, the police chief of Fort Worth, Texas, as her choice. The pick must be approved by the City Council, which is expected to vote in January.

As turnover continued at the top, a number of cases of alleged officer misconduct were reported in the ranks.

In January, prosecutors charged an officer whose body camera footage appeared to show him placing drugs in a vacant lot and then retrieving them. Officer Richard A. Pinheiro Jr. said at his trial in November that he was re-creating the discovery of evidence for documentation purposes, but a judge still found him guilty of misconduct in office.

In July, an officer who declined to respond to reports of a man carrying a gun in his waistband downtown because it was not her assigned district left the department.

In August, a viral video emerged showing a Baltimore police officer repeatedly punching a man in the face before taking him to the ground. The officer resigned from the department. He was later charged with first- and second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Another officer was fired in October after police said he was found intoxicated and slumped over in his patrol vehicle near Pigtown. The same month, a high-ranking Baltimore police commander quit after slamming a chair into a wall during a heated meeting with interim Commissioner Tuggle’s chief of staff.

A look at recent Baltimore Police scandals »

One of the department’s highest-profile cases — the death of homicide detective Sean Suiter in November 2017 — remained unsolved. His death has been investigated by the department as a homicide, but in August an independent review board determined that Suiter likely killed himself. The latest wrinkle in the case came in November, when a video leaked to media showed Baltimore police homicide detectives interviewing an informant who described Suiter’s death as a homicide and identified a lead on a possible suspect.

A video surfaced online of a Baltimore police officer repeatedly punching a man. Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle said that "the officer involved has been suspended while we investigate the totality of this incident." A video surfaced online of a Baltimore police officer repeatedly punching a man. Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle said that "the officer involved has been suspended while we investigate the totality of this incident." SEE MORE VIDEOS

Baltimore continued to see high levels of violent crime in 2018. The city surpassed 300 homicides for the fourth year in a row. It has earned the grim designation of having the worst homicide rate among the nation’s 50 largest cities last year, according to FBI data released in September.