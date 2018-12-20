2018 in Baltimore business: Broken deals, layoffs and closings, but also new development and hope for future

Businesses in the Baltimore area weathered failed deals, layoffs, closings and restructuring in 2018. But some started new chapters by expanding or merging, new development sprouted all over and one new industry spread like a weed.

One of the biggest and most closely watched deals of the year, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s bid to acquire rival Tribune Media for $3.9 billion, fell apart in August. The controversial merger would have cemented Sinclair’s spot as the nation’s largest broadcaster, reaching nearly three-quarters of U.S TV households.

The deal appeared on track under a pro-business Federal Communications Commission and progressed through months of protests by opponents arguing that no single owner should control so much of the nation’s airwaves.

Then FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, viewed as friendly to Sinclair and such a merger, raised “serious concerns” whether the deal would serve the public interest. Commissioners questioned a divestiture plan that could have left Sinclair with too much control over some big stations. Tribune called it off in August and filed a $1 billion breach-of-contract lawsuit. Sinclair counter-sued. The collapse stunned some analysts.

“Ultimately, it appeared that the criticisms were just too much to ignore,” Tuna Amobi, CFRA Research senior analyst, said in July.

One of the city’s most prominent companies, Under Armour, also saw its share of troubles in 2018, missing out on a contract to outfit Major League Baseball players, likely to rival Nike, then later facing criticism for workplace policies seen as demeaning to women. In November, The Wall Street Journal reported that company employees were allowed to charge strip club visits and other adult entertainment to expense accounts and that the company ended that practice only this year. The sports apparel maker says it has been working to transform its culture.

But the athletic apparel brand appeared to make progress on a restructuring plan to reverse slides in sales and stock price that followed years of rapid growth. Since the end of 2016, Under Armour has struggled amid intense competition, closures of key retailers and changing consumer tastes.

In the past year, the company closed under-performing stores and facilities, laid off 400 people — about 3 percent of its workforce, shortened how long it takes to design and bring merchandise to market and trimmed its product offerings.

Some analysts applauded the moves. And company leaders, including Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, said the multiyear turnaround plan has begun to take hold.

Plank’s non-Under Armour venture, South Baltimore’s massive Port Covington redevelopment, was passed over in January in its bid to house Amazon’s second headquarters. Sites in Howard, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties missed out too. But disappointed state and local officials had something to cheer when McCormick & Co. reopened its global headquarters in its longtime home of Baltimore County.

In October, the spice maker celebrated the completion of a new corporate office in Hunt Valley. The $170 million project was designed to house 1,100 employees who had been scattered, attract and retain top talent, and give the brand an edge over rivals.

While McCormick looked to grow, other businesses scaled back, reflecting changing habits in shopping for everything from cars to clothing to appliances. Corporate decisions by General Motors, Saks and Sears trickled down to affect operations and employees in Maryland.

In October, Sears Holdings Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection and announced the shuttering of 142 unprofitable stores by the end of the year, including five in Maryland — Sears mall stores in Columbia, Westminster and Bowie and two Kmarts.

In mid-November, Saks Fifth Avenue said it would close its Aberdeen distribution center early next year and lay off about 150 workers.

Later that month, GM, which once employed thousands in Baltimore, said it will stop production at its 300-employee White Marsh transmission and electric motor plant. The automaker is idling five North American plants and laying off up to 14,000 factory and white-collar workers to focus more on electric cars and trucks.