Amid closing of old favorites, Baltimore's dining world welcomed new entrants in 2018

Anyone planning to book a Mother’s Day dinner for four this Sunday at one of Baltimore’s hottest restaurants had better run, not walk to OpenTable.com because the seats are going fast. At Bygone or Tagliata in Inner Harbor East, the potential bookings were down to table scraps by mid-morning Monday...

Ampersea, a New American restaurant with a harbor view , opened on the ground level of the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park and Museum. It replaced Waterfront Kitchen, which closed in January. Little Bird Coffee Bar , an Italian-inspired cafe from the group that runs the uber-popular cocktail bar Bluebird Cocktail Room, opened in Hampden in August.

Baltimore has seen another spate of restaurant closures as consumer habits change and suburbanites find less incentive to dine in the city.

Patterson Public House , a sleek new American restaurant, opened in July in the former Bistro Rx space on the edge of Patterson Park. Executive chef Wilbur Cox brought fresh-from-the-sea dishes to Topside, the bar and restaurant atop Mount Vernon’s Hotel Revival , which opened in May. Vida Taco Bar branched out from its Anne Arundel locations and brought specialty margaritas (the 24 carrot is a must) and artisanal tacos (the octopus on lettuce is equal parts popular and decadent) as it opened up a new location at Harbor Point in July.

The past year brought a slew of changes to Baltimore’s food landscape. That meant welcoming a crop of new upstarts while bidding adieu to some familiar faces.

Parts & Labor, the meat-centric restaurant from the group that owns Woodberry Kitchen and Sandlot, closed its doors in August. Also in August, Grilled Cheese & Co. closed in Federal Hill. In October, The BoatHouse Canton closed; M&S Grill closed at the Inner Harbor in October after being open since 2003, and The Nickel Taphouse closed just shy of its fifth anniversary. In November, Bonchon, the Korean fried chicken chain, closed its Canton location and Rosina Gourmet closed its Canton location to the public.

In December, Wit & Wisdom, a tavern by Michael Mina, announced it would be closing at Harbor East’s Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore on New Year’s Day. An unnamed Atlas Restaurant Group concept is scheduled to take its place. Wit & Wisdom had operated at the hotel since it opened in November 2012.

Also in December, Donna’s, the once-popular restaurant in the Village of Cross Keys, closed after 19 years in business.

French restaurants

Fells Point welcomed French flare with the addition of Duck Duck Goose, a modern French brasserie, which replaced 8 Ball Bar & Grill, the meatball-themed restaurant. Chez Hugo, a cozy French bistro from Chef Steve Monnier, opened in the same building that houses Shakespeare Theater downtown in February. Monnier closed his Hampden restaurant Aromes last fall. Le Comptoir du Vin took over the old Bottega space on Maryland Avenue in November. And non-meat lovers have a new destination in Harbor East with L’Eau de Vie, which replaced the old Inn at the Black Olive space.

Royal restaurants

You didn’t have to cross the pond to get in on the royal wedding this year.

The Corner Pantry, which is led by British chef and owner Neil Howell, offered a specialty menu peppered with plenty of British tea favors such as tea sandwiches, scones, clotted cream and petit fours.

Chef Nancy Longo opened up her Fells Point restaurant, Pierpoint, to guests for a watching party. The 50-seat restaurant was filled to capacity as guests were served bangers and mash, scones, wedding cake, bloody Marys and mimosas.

Emma’s Tea Spot in Hamilton offered a “breakfast toastie menu” and encouraged guests to wear pajamas and hats.

Milestones

Goetze’s Candy Company celebrated its 100th Anniversary of its buttery, rich caramel creams. John Shield’s restaurant Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen celebrated its 20th anniversary with a party that attracted 400 people in October. The Charmery celebrated its fifth anniversary in August. Cunningham’s also celebrated its fifth anniversary in November.

Accolades

In January, Chef Kiran Patnam, executive sous chef for the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel’s Apropoe’s, won an episode of Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.” Chef David Thomas, founder and executive chef at Ida B’s Table, brought his modern soul food approach to a Thanksgiving episode of “Chopped” in November. He also confirmed that he will appear on another Food Network competition show.Three Maryland restaurants made OpenTable’s 100 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers in America for 2018; Petit Louis Bistro in Roland Park. Iron Bridge Wine Company in Columbia and Charleston in Harbor East.

Casinos

Maryland Casinos are quickly becoming a hot spot for finer dining options. Giada de Laurentiis opened GDL by Giada in May in the former Johnny Sanchez space at Horseshoe Casino. The Italian-themed restaurant joined Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri at the Baltimore casino. At Live Casino & Hotel in Hanover, David’s opened in July. The restaurant, which features menu items inspired by developer David Cordish, features a mix of American, Mediterranean and Asian cuisine. The biggest standout at the restaurant is its all-day breakfast with specials like the Hong Kong French Toast.