Year in Review 2018

Winners: Gov. Larry Hogan. You don’t get to be the second Republican re-elected governor in Maryland — and we mean ever — by accident. Governor Hogan did nearly everything right in 2018 to set himself up for his victory in November, from his masterful management of his relationship (or, rather,...
In addition to the five employees killed in June in the shootings at the Annapolis Capital, the region lost a number of notable citizens in 2018. Here, we recall some of those who left a lasting mark. Kevin Kamenetz At the funeral of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz in May, his wife, Jill,...
Businesses in the Baltimore area weathered failed deals, layoffs, closings and restructuring in 2018. But some started new chapters by expanding or merging, new development sprouted all over and one new industry spread like a weed. One of the biggest and most closely watched deals of the year,...
Borrowing a page from Baltimore’s big-time professional sports teams, for which the past year proved a time for major changes (the Ravens in the form of a new young quarterback, the Orioles in the form of just about everything), the local arts scene settled on 2018 as a year of transition. From...
Already, a museum exhibit tells the story of the mass shooting of five Capital Gazette employees, and how their surviving co-workers put out a damn newspaper the following day. Time magazine, recognizing their role in protecting freedom of the press at a time that is under threat worldwide, included...
Larry Hogan made history this year when he became just the second Republican ever to win re-election as governor of Maryland. In doing so, Hogan avoided being dragged under a blue wave that swept parts of the region and the country due to concern over the presidency of Republican Donald Trump. ...