As another indicator of the warming climate, Arctic sea ice extent declined to its second-lowest level on record in mid-September. According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the 13 lowest ice extents in the satellite era have all occurred in the last 13 years. Sea ice extent bottomed out at 811,000 square miles below the 1981 to 2010 average minimum extent, meaning a chunk of ice roughly the size of Alaska and Colorado was missing from the top of the world due to unusually high air and sea temperatures.