With winter officially running through March 19, we’re in that three-month window when Mother Nature can do a number on work schedules and maintaining a productive work environment.
The reality is that during and after weather events, wage and hour laws still prevail. Here are some inclement weather policy tips for businesses and employees that are applicable any time of year – not just winter.
What OSHA and NLRA have to say about driving to work in severe weather conditions.
The situation is more complicated than you might think. For one thing, there are major compliance issues associated with Occupational Safety and Health Administration and National Labor Relations Act regulations. OSHA regulations say that if a motor carrier is afraid of serious injury based upon conditions that he or she considers to be hazardous, that employee cannot be fired, disciplined or discriminated against for refusing to drive. Every state has its own definition of what it considers to be a motor carrier, so employers need to check the laws for every state where it has employees and employees need to be aware of what rules affect them.
The NLRB says employers cannot retaliate against workers who refuse to work due to unsafe work conditions, provided three criteria are met. Workers must:
- Act in good faith, honestly believing that it would be dangerous to drive under current conditions.
- Base the refusal on a situation that must involve more than one worker.
- Show that the refusal to drive cannot be part of a work stoppage designed to get around a “no strike” clause in a union contract
The U.S. Department of Labor seems less clear on this. The DOL has ruled in ways that favor both sides. It has agreed with an employer’s right to fire an employee for refusing to drive in some cases but also has said that drivers who legitimately had weather-related safety concerns have a right to refuse. When the DOL decision favors the employee, he or she is entitled to his or her job back, legal fees and back pay.
In general, an employer may apply its normal attendance policy to weather-related absences. But under Pennsylvania law, an employer may not discipline or discharge an employee who fails to report to work if roads are closed because of a state of emergency in the employer’s or employee’s county. There are exceptions ― for example police, essential health care professionals, road crews and public utility personnel ― so check with your human resources department or management regarding your status.
What can employers do?
There are steps you can take to reduce the risks during inclement weather. For starters, employers need a clear, established policy in the employee handbook concerning weather-related driving concerns. Let your team know what your expectations are during inclement weather if their job includes being on the road, including what types of driving-related tasks can be postponed to another, safer time and vice-versa.
You can do things such as making sure company-owned vehicles are given regular safety checks and providing employees on the road with access to a reliable roadside assistance service. Putting emergency supplies in all your company vehicles says a lot about how seriously you take your employees’ safety. First-aid kits, flares, flashlights, scrapers, shovels — these are all things your employees will appreciate you giving them, even if they never need to use them.
When it comes to employees commuting to work, your employees’ well-being should clearly be a concern while still juggling the need to stay operational.
Alternatives to consider include:
- Working from home
- Working adjusted hours for the week
- Using paid time off to stay home for an event like a snowstorm where kids can enjoy winter activities while schools are closed
- Putting employees up in a nearby hotel to eliminate the need to commute
Certain compliance issues with the Fair Labor Standards Act should be kept in mind.
If the workplace is closed and does not allow employees to work, exempt employees that were otherwise willing to work must be compensated for the day. Hourly (non-exempt) employees, on the other hand, do not need to be compensated. But if the workplace is open, exempt employees may be required to use PTO if absent for part of the day. Employers may allow non-exempt employees to use PTO if absent. Employers should consider the impact on the exempt vs. non-exempt balance of your team in making decisions.
Employers are required by law to pay employees if they work from home during inclement weather while keeping all required pay regulations in mind. Don’t forget any payment obligations you have under collective bargaining agreements and/or your own company policies, too.
Not all jobs are created equally, however. There are positions in health care, security, retail and other industries where being away from work is not an option. Employees that accept such jobs need to consider all requirements including getting to work during inclement weather. If it’s a concern, discuss it during the interview ― not after you after you have accepted the job. Find out what options your employer could offer to make things easier, then decide if the job is a fit. After all, this is the Lehigh Valley and bad weather is a reality.
Finally, please stay safe! You and your employees’ health and safety are the most important thing.
Tina Hamilton is president and CEO of myHR Partner Inc., a Lehigh Valley human resources outsourcing firm that manages HR for clients in 26 states. She can be reached at tina@myhrpartnerinc.com.