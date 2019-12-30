PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The final snowstorm of 2019 in New England is packing a one-two punch that left skiers and snowboarders reveling, and others shoveling and chipping ice. Thousands were left in the dark because of power outages.
The first wave of precipitation dumped up to 5 inches of snow in southernmost Maine, while parts of southern and southwest New Hampshire were bracing for up to a quarter-inch of ice, Derek Schroeter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Monday.
Before it's over, a second round of snow could push the New Year's Eve snow totals to 14 inches in New Hampshire's White Mountains and up to a foot in Maine from York County to the western foothills, Schroeter said.
Skiers were stoked.
"It's a nice little New Year's treat," said Pat Snow, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, who was skiing Monday at Sunday River in Maine.
For others, it was misery.
Several thousand homes and businesses were in the dark, many of them in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Some flights were also canceled in regional airports.
Law enforcement agencies reported that some cars slid off roads Monday, but no serious injuries were reported.