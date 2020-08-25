Hurricane Laura could grow to Category 3 storm before making landfall near Louisiana, Texas

Hurricane Laura is expected to move over the central Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon and is on a crash course with America’s Gulf Coast later this week as 2020′s first major hurricane bringing massive storm surge to communities, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.
“There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge with large and dangerous waves producing potentially catastrophic damage from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Mouth of the Mississippi River, including areas inside the Port Arthur Hurricane Flood Protection system,” the NHC said.
The National Hurricane Center upgraded Laura to hurricane status in a special update at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday becoming the fourth hurricane of the busy 2020 season. Meanwhile, the storm formerly known as Hurricane Marco fell apart Tuesday morning and devolved into a remnant low before the hurricane center stopped tracking it.
As of 8 p.m., Laura remained a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph sustained winds moving west-northwest at 17 mph and located about 435 miles southeast of Lake Charles, La. Hurricane-force winds extend out 45 miles with tropical-storm-force winds out 175 miles.
More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and still more were ordered to evacuate low-lying southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said more than 13 feet of storm surge topped by waves could submerge entire towns. Laura is not expected to impact Florida although it could bring rip currents Panhandle.
“On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across the central Gulf of Mexico tonight and the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday,” forecasters said. “The hurricane should approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those areas late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.”
The forecast intensity has it growing into a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph and gusts up to 140 mph by Wednesday night before making landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border overnight into Thursday.
The NHC updated its storm surge warnings as well, with predictions of 9-13 feet from Sea Rim State Park, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. There is a storm surge warning from San Luis Pass, Texas near Houston to the mouth of the Mississippi River including areas inside the Port Arthur Hurricane Flood Protection system. A storm surge watch is in effect from Freeport, Texas to San Luis Pass as well as from the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi and for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne.
Forecasters said ocean water could push onto land along a more than 450-mile-long stretch of coast from Texas to Mississippi. On top of that, up to 15 inches of rain could fall in some spots in Louisiana, said National Weather Service meteorologist Donald Jones.
“The main point is that we’re going to have a significant hurricane make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday,” National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Ed Rappaport said Tuesday.
The NHC also issued a hurricane warning from San Luis Pass to Intracoastal City with a tropical storm warning from Sargent, Texas to San Luisa pass and east from Intracoastal City to the mouth the Mississippi. A hurricane watch is in place from Intracoastal City east to just west of Morgan City, Louisiana.
Just west of Laura, post-tropical cyclone Marco devolved into a remnant low overnight, the NHC said in its 5 a.m. update - its last advisory for the storm. Marco weakened to a tropical depression on Monday, and briefly made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Hurricane Center.
While Laura and Marco won’t be clashing in the Gulf of Mexico as once thought, the storms still represent two threats to the Gulf Coast within days of each other. And while cross winds ripped apart Marco, which still doused the region with heavy rain, there was little to keep Laura from turbocharging. Nearly all the computer simulations that forecasters rely on show rapid strengthening at some point in the next couple of days.
“The waters are warm enough everywhere there to support a major hurricane, Category 3 or even higher. The waters are very warm where the storm is now and will be for the entire path up until the Gulf Coast,” Rappaport said.
The hurricane center warned people not to focus on the details of the official forecast, however, since “storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards will extend well away from Laura’s center along the Gulf Coast.”
In Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas, mandatory evacuation orders went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday. People planning on entering official shelters were told to bring just one bag of personal belongings each, and “have a mask” to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
“If you decide to stay, you’re staying on your own,” Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said.
Officials in Houston asked residents to prepare supplies in case they lose power for a few days or need to evacuate homes along the coast. Some in the area are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey three years ago.
State emergencies were declared in Louisiana and Mississippi, and shelters opened with cots set farther apart, among other measures designed to curb infections.
Laura's unwelcome arrival comes just days before the Aug. 29 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which breached the levees in New Orleans, flattened much of the Mississippi coast and killed as many as 1,800 people in 2005. Hurricane Rita then struck southwest Louisiana that Sept. 24 as a Category 3 storm.
Now southwest Louisiana again faces the threat of being hit by a major hurricane, and Rita is on the mind of Ron Leleux.
“Finally we ran out of luck in 2005 with Rita,” Leleux said from his home in Sulphur, where he served as mayor from 2002-2010. “When something like this comes up, I think people go back and it brings back a lot of bad memories.”
In Waveland, Mississippi, a coastal town devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2015, Jeremy Burke said “our biggest threat down here is the storm surge.” When Katrina struck, “the wind did do damage, but the thing that put the nail in the coffin was the storm surge,” said Burke, who owns Bay Books in nearby Bay St. Louis.
Many residents in Waveland are staying in place as Laura bears down on the coast, but they also have their cars and trucks gassed up in case the forecast grows more ominous, Burke said.
“People are prepared to possibly go at the drop of a hat,” he said. “We never take a storm for granted. We might have dodged a bullet with Marco, and obviously some people along the Gulf Coast are not going to be as blessed as us.”
Laura passed Cuba after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding. The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a mother and young son crushed by a collapsing wall.
