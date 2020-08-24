Tropical Storm Laura likely to become hurricane; TS Marco makes landfall at Mississippi River

Tropical Storm Laura is predicted to become the fourth hurricane of 2020 late Tuesday while Tropical Storm Marco made landfall Monday night near the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Hurricane Center.
First, Marco downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane after less than 24 hours of being the third hurricane of 2020. At 7 p.m., Marco was at the mouth of the Mississippi River moving 8 mph with decreased maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Marco is predicted to turn west-northwest before downgrading again into a tropical depression before making landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday night.
All wind and surge warnings along the Gulf Coast have been discontinued.
Marco currently has tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 80 miles from its center. As a result of Marco, the presence of tornadoes is possible on the Florida panhandle Monday night as well as southern Georgia, southern Alabama, and southern Mississippi, the NHC said.
A hurricane hunter mission collected data supporting Marco’s forecast of weakening as it’s predicted to encounter more wind shear. Wind shear continues to dismantle Marco’s organization.
“[I]t is anticipated that Marco will degenerate to a remnant low by Tuesday,” the NHC said.
Despite weakening, Marco is expected to produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall. As Marco moves more inland through the week, it is expected to dissipate by early Wednesday.
Just south of Florida, Tropical Storm Laura continues to pick up strength, threatening parts of eastern Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica with heavy rain and life-threatening flash flooding.
Laura is moving west at a quick 20 mph, and is 140 miles east of the western tip of Cuba with increased maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the 8 p.m. update. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out 175 miles.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the Dry Tortugas late Sunday and extended to parts of the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West by Monday morning. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for parts of Cuba and the Cayman Islands.
Forecasters observed Laura moving over warm Caribbean waters south of Cuba assisting its growth. Laura is expected to transform into a hurricane late Tuesday while passing through the Gulf.
Laura is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds early Thursday.
Both storms are predicted to steer clear of Florida, but Laura could bring wind gusts and rainfall. The Middle to Lower Keys and Dry Tortugas were placed in a tropical storm warning as of Monday morning.
“Florida is on the eastern side of both of those systems, so that means we are going to be seeing an increase in winds; an increase in tropical moisture, so more rain chances; and the potential for more tornado activity,” FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.
Officials in the Keys rescinded an earlier evacuation order for people living on boats, or in mobile homes, campers and recreational vehicles.
“Those who are staying in this type of shelter should seek to stay with friends or family or be prepared to shelter in place during the storm,” Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said in a statement. She added that those living on boats should seek shelter on land.
She said recreational vehicles, trailers and other similar vehicles that are already outside of the county should not try to reenter until Tuesday.
While Laura and Marco will not clash in the Gulf of Mexico as once thought, the storms could hit Louisiana within days of each other.
The area’s population still recalls the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when catastrophic flooding breached the levees in New Orleans and as many as 1,800 people died.
“What we know is there’s going to be storm surge from Marco, we know that that water is not going to recede hardly at all before Laura hits, and so we’ve not seen this before and that’s why people need to be paying particular attention,” Gov. John Bel Edwards warned at a Sunday briefing.
Laura caused the deaths of at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, while knocking out power and causing flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.
Haitian civil protection officials said they had received reports a 10-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on a home in the southern coastal town of Anse-a-Pitres, on the border with the Dominican Republic. Haiti’s prime minister said at least eight other people died and two were missing. In the Dominican Republic, relatives told reporters a collapsed wall killed a mother and her young son.
Hundreds of thousands were without power in the Dominican Republic amid heavy flooding in both countries.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.