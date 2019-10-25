A tropical disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula may yet become a tropical depression, if only for a short time, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.
“This system could become a short-lived tropical depression before it merges with a cold front by late Friday," the hurricane center said in a tropical weather outlook issued at 2 p.m. Thursday.
“Regardless of development, gale-force winds are expected behind the cold front over the western Gulf of Mexico on Friday and Saturday," the hurricane center said.
Once it hits the cold front, the depression — should it form — would quickly fall apart.
As of Thursday afternoon, the system was being given a 60% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.
Tropical cyclones — systems rotating around a center of low pressure — are classified by their wind speed ranging from tropical depression to tropical storm to hurricane.
Tropical cyclones are given names once they reach tropical storm status. If another tropical storm emerges in 2019, it will be named Olga.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.