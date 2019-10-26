Tropical Storm Pablo strengthened slightly, and is expected to cross the Azores later tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. Saturday advisory.
Pablo was about 55 miles from Santa Maria Island in the Azores, a group of Portuguese islands in the Atlantic.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, and was moving at 25 mph.
Slow weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Pablo is likely to become extratropical late Sunday or Sunday night, according to the hurricane center.
Pablo is the 16th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.
Although the system was never a threat to South Florida, it serves as a reminder that hurricane season isn’t over until Nov. 30.