Column: A robin’s nest outside my window and the enduring ritual of spring

Outside my dining room window a robin is building a nest.
Every morning, I stand in silence, watching in awe as nature takes its course. She flies in and out of the leafless dogwood tree with bits of twigs and grass in her beak, poking them meticulously into a finely woven basket that will soon hold fragile eggs.
I am quiet because I don’t want her to notice. It would be dreadful if a startling noise from some unknown source inside my home made the robin think that she had chosen an unsafe place to raise her children. I would hate to see her flee in fear, with so little time to build a new home somewhere else.
So I stand at a distance, with my cellphone camera ready to pounce whenever there is movement. Often, she is too quick to capture in flight. I settle instead for a grainy portrait of the robin, with her warm orange breast protruding, perched on the edge of the nest, waiting and perhaps pondering her next move.
There is little to do these days while sheltering in place. Being inside has forced me, and I am sure many others, to look for pleasure in little things. I am more mindful now of the sunlight beaming through my window, of birds chirping outside and on Tuesday, unexpected snow flurries on an otherwise springlike day.
I have worked from home for years. I’m used to sitting at my computer in the quiet of my office and churning out a column. I still prefer it to the office.
What is lost in this coronavirus pandemic is the ability to engage with others at the end of the day. On Tuesdays, I would rush to finish early so that I could join friends downtown on discount movie night. On Fridays, I was often hurrying off to a dinner date, a play or a concert once my work was done.
There is no reason to rush now. There is nowhere to go, no people to meet, no reason to even get dressed.
So in my robe and slippers, I stand at the window each morning, looking for a glimpse of something to remind me that life goes on, no matter what.
A robin building a nest is such a simple thing — especially when you’re observing from inside the house. All I see is the fruit of her labor. I have no idea what she goes through to gather the things she needs.
Watching the robin at work piqued my curiosity. I wanted to know as much as possible about her life, even before she arrived at my window. So I took to Google and found this from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology at Cornell University.
I was happy to learn that in some species of birds, it is the male that builds the nest — but not American robins. The female takes sole responsibility for choosing the nest site and building it from the inside out.
Using the wrist of one wing, she carefully presses dead plants and twigs into a cup shape. She might add paper, feathers, roots or moss to make it sturdier. She uses soft mud gathered from worm castings to hold it together, and then lines it with fine dry grass.
In a few days, the structure will be complete and the nest, ranging 6 to 8 inches wide and 3 to 6 inches high, will be ready to welcome life. But there are no guarantees.
An American robin can produce three successful broods in one year, but less than half of the nests successfully produce young.
If things go well, she will lay three to five tiny sky blue or blue-green eggs, which probably won’t be visible from my vantage point in the dining room. But I will get to see the mother incubate them for 12 to 14 days, which is enough of a treat for me.
The most interesting part will come later. At birth, the young birds are helpless and mostly naked, sparsely covered in whitish down. Their mother will fly in and out of the nest again, this time bringing earthworms, insects and tiny pieces of fruit.
Most of the brood will not survive. Those that do will fly away in two weeks, but their chances of survival remain slim. Only about half of the robins alive this year will make it to the next. Though they are common in our city, the entire robin population overturns about every six years.
I hope the mother I have become so fond of will brood outside my window over and over this season. And if I’m lucky, another female will choose our dogwood tree next spring.
Like other female robins, she will be lured into love by a male’s melodic song. She will notice his raised tail spread wide and his wings shaking wildly, revealing a striking white-striped throat. They will approach each other slowly, holding their beaks wide open until they touch. And the reproductive cycle will begin.
On Sunday, I noticed two birds perched on the limb. I‘d like to think the young couple was contemplating their future together. I am enchanted by the robins’ story of love at first sight. But their love is fleeting.
Unlike some birds, robins don’t mate for life. He sticks around until the nesting season is over, and in a few weeks, moves on. Chances are neither will survive to see another nesting season.
Love stories, unfortunately, don’t always have a happy ending. But even a pandemic that halts the world cannot stop this enduring ritual of spring.
Twitter @dahleeng