Saturday was hot, but this week will cool off headed to Memorial Day

Truxtun Park pool opened in Annapolis over the weekend just in time.
Temperatures hit 93 degrees Saturday at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport were expected to hit 89 on Sunday. But area residents can expect a big drop into cooler days that will last into Memorial Day weekend.
Monday will have an 86% chance of rain showers with a high of only 68 degrees.
“It will be noticeably cooler tomorrow and cloudy with a few hours of rain,” said Tom Kinds, Senior Meteorologist at Accuweather.
Kinds said it is a significant change in weather from Sunday to Monday with almost a 25-degree difference.
The City of Annapolis reopened the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park on Saturday, a week earlier than the usual Memorial Day opening. It is the only public outdoor pool in Anne Arundel County, offering a dip for an admission fee or seasonal pass.
This will be the first full season the newly renovated pool will be open since at least 2017.
The pool reopened last year in August amid the COVID-19 pandemic following a $4.95 million renovation project. The facility now features a 25-yard, six-lane lap pool, a family leisure pool, splash pad, snack bar, shaded patio areas and other amenities.
Tuesday is predicted to be a partly cloudy day with a high of 74 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with over 85 degrees but also cloudy.
“Mainly dry days for the rest of the week and there may be a thunderstorm on Wednesday and Thursday has a shot to hit 90 degrees,” Kinds said.
On Wednesday, Kinds think there will be some humidity during the day and he is suggesting people stay hydrated.
“Wear light-colored clothing, lightweight clothing and a hat is always a good idea,” He said.
Into Memorial Day weekend, Kinds is expecting cooler temperatures with clouds and chances of rain. He said we need the rain but not on a holiday weekend.
The holiday weekend temperatures are all below 80 degrees with a chance of rain every day.
“It’s been a dry month this far and we only had a third of the rain we normally get in the first three weeks of May,” Kinds said. “It is not an emergency yet, but it is getting to the point that it is dry out and if you have plants you need to start watering them.”
With May coming to an end, Kinds expects June to be normal or above its average temperatures. He said it doesn’t look like there will be extreme heat next month.
“There could be some cool days in there but at the end of the month we will see the averages around normal or a bit above,” Kinds said.
Although it was hot over the weekend, the record high for May 22 at BWI is 98 degrees set in 1941.