Tropical Storm Laura strengthens near Puerto Rico; TS Marco picks up strength too

Tropical Storm Laura appeared more disorganized on Saturday as it moved over Puerto Rico, but it’s still expected to become a hurricane after it sweeps the Caribbean on the latest forecast track, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco picked up strength overnight as it targets Mexico and Texas. Marco formed late Friday night in the northwestern Caribbean.
Most of the Sunshine State is out of Tropical Storm Laura’s cone of uncertainty except for parts of the Florida Keys, according to the latest forecast.
But Laura could still bring storm surge, wind and rain to the state, forecasters say. And despite its disorganized center, the storm is still forecast to become a hurricane early next week.
There’s also a chance the two tropical storms could interact with one another in the Gulf of Mexico, although the latest models show they may not meet in the waters.
“One complicating factor is the potential for interaction with Tropical Storm Marco, although at this time the model guidance suggests the storms will stay far enough apart to prevent direct interaction,” the NHC said.
In its Saturday-afternoon update, the National Hurricane Center reported that Laura was moving west at 18 mph and located about 60 miles southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico. Its maximum sustained winds were 50 mph, while tropical-storm-force winds extended 205 miles, according to the NHC.
Rain bands were already hitting the island early Saturday morning, FOX-35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.
After it passes Puerto Rico, the forecast track shows Laura near or over Hispaniola early Sunday, and near or over eastern Cuba Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
Long-term projections for Tropical Storm Laura show it passing between Cuba and the Florida Keys on Monday, but then becoming a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida’s southwest coast. From there, it will then head to to Louisiana on Wednesday.
The U.S. has issued tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while other country governments have issued warnings for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy (St. Barts), the southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, portions of Haiti and the northern and southern coasts of the Dominican Republic. The Central Bahamas are under a tropical storm watch.
Officials in the Florida Keys declared a local state of emergency Friday and issued a mandatory evacuation order for anyone living in boats, mobile homes and in recreational vehicles and campers. Tourists who are staying in hotels in the Florida Keys should be aware of hazardous weather conditions and consider altering their plans starting on Sunday, Monroe County officials said in a news release.
The order also says all recreational vehicles must be removed from the county by noon Sunday.
“Residents should continue to monitor the storm and be prepared for Category 1 hurricane winds and strong squalls,” said Shannon Wiener, Monroe County Emergency Management Director. “Please secure all boats and outside items over the weekend for this event.”
Laura’s future is unclear as the storm faces a number of factors that could stymie its growth and others that would promote it as it stays on track toward Florida. While land interaction with Hispaniola and Cuba, as well as dry air, could deter its development, Laura also is projected to move over an area of the Gulf of Mexico that should be generally favorable for tropical development, the NHC said.
Much of what happens with Laura depends on how the storm interacts with Hispaniola and Cuba.
“The bottom line is the intensity forecast is very track dependent, which makes it more uncertain than normal. Given that the new track shows more land interaction, this forecast shows less strengthening in the short term, but is largely unchanged at the longer forecast times,” the NHC said.
Other meteorologists are more confident Laura will become a hurricane at some point, as will Marco as it heads toward Texas, King said early Friday.
“Both will become a hurricane, and possibly two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time,” King said.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Marco was 50 miles southwest of the western tip of Cuba, heading north-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
The Mexican government canceled an earlier hurricane watch, though a tropical storm warning remained in effect for the area between Cancun and Dzilam. Cuba issued a tropical storm warning for the province of Pinar del Rio.
The forecast track shows Marco approaching the Yucatan Peninsula’s eastern coast on Saturday, then moving over the central Gulf of Mexico toward the northwestern waters Sunday and Monday before it approaches the Texas coastline on Tuesday.
“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days as the system approaches the Yucatan peninsula, and Marco could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the central Gulf of Mexico Sunday night and early Monday,” the hurricane center said.
A tropical wave off the coast of Africa was also moving west Saturday, but its chances of development are practically gone.
The wave is a large area of disorganized showers near the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental factors are not conducive for development, and it now has a 0% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next two to five days.
Orlando Sentinel staff writers Paola Pérez and Matthew J. Palm and The Associated Press contributed to this report.