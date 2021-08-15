Tropical Storm Fred expected to form once again on approach toward western Florida Panhandle

Fred is expected to regain tropical storm strength Sunday as it continues on a path toward the western Florida Panhandle, where it could make landfall by Monday night.
The area from the Alabama/Florida border to Ochlockonee, Fla., is under a tropical storm watch, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
As of 8 a.m., Fred was 390 miles south-southeast of Penscacola with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph, moving west-northwest at 9 mph.
On Friday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for the following counties: Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsdsen, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.
Fred became the sixth named storm of the season and the first since Hurricane Elsa moved through the Gulf of Mexico in early July. Fred also marks the first storm of the hurricane season’s busiest period, which runs from mid-August, reaches a peak around Sept. 10 and winds down in October.
Forecasters are also monitoring Tropical Storm Grace, which formed Saturday. It seems to be on a path somewhat similar to Fred.
The next storm name is Henri.
Forecasters expect this to be an above-average hurricane season, with NOAA predicting up to 10 hurricanes by the time the season ends Nov. 30.
