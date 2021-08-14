Fred still tracking to the west, keeping much of Florida out its forecast cones; DeSantis issues State of Emergency for parts of state

Tropical Depression Fred’s forecast path shifted further west into the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday, putting the mainland of the Florida peninsula outside the range of a probable landfall.
Fred remains disorganized as it skirts the Cuba coast and is moving northwest and should regain its tropical storm status later today or Sunday, according to the 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. That projection triggered a tropical storm warning for the Florida Keys.
The warning is in effect for the Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas. Tropical storm watches may be issued for parts of the Gulf Coast in Florida and Alabama later Saturday.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, Fred was 125 miles south-southwest of Key West with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. Fred is moving west-northwest at 13 mph and should pass west of the Florida Keys on Saturday and approach the Gulf Coast with landfall by Monday night.
By Saturday afternoon, Fred is expected to be past Key West and possibly regain tropical storm status with 40 mph sustained winds.
Heavy rain is expected across South Florida, but estimated accumulations have been reduced to two to five inches, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. The chance of winds of 39-57 mph remains for parts of South Florida from southeastern Broward County to the Keys. The region faces the risk of flooding and tornadoes.
“This amount of rainfall is just going to make for an unpleasant weekend here in South Florida,” said Jamie Rhome, a meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center. “A good chance of flood threats. Not a good weekend to be driving about. Roads can easily pond and present a flooding hazard.”
Fred’s cone of uncertainty shifted even more west so that most of Florida is out of the projected path, but the latest path looking at a possible landfall near Pensacola as a strong tropical storm with 60 mph sustained winds and 70 mph gusts.
On Friday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for the following counties: Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsdsen, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.
The storm appears likely to cross the Keys and aim at the Florida Panhandle. Although much of South Florida can still expect a rainy, windy day Saturday from the storm’s large and wet right side, the storm’s shift into the Gulf has reduced these risks.The map of possible paths for the storm’s center moved South Florida outside the cone of concern, with the storm now expected to head up Florida’s Gulf coast. But South Florida could still feel the effects of high winds and heavy rain. A flood watch has been issued for the entire region.
Although Fred appears likely to miss South Florida, another storm is following in its path as Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning. It’s expected to follow a path that could take it near South Florida by Thursday as a weak tropical storm.
Fred became the sixth named storm of the season and the first since Hurricane Elsa moved through the Gulf of Mexico in early July. Fred also marks the first storm of the hurricane season’s busiest period, which runs from mid-August, reaches a peak around Sept. 10 and winds down in October. The next storm name after Fred is Grace.
Forecasters expect this to be an above-average hurricane season, with NOAA predicting up to 10 hurricanes by the time the season ends Nov. 30.
