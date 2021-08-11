South Florida in forecast path of Tropical Storm Fred as track continues to pivot more toward Gulf

Tropical Storm Fred’s maximum sustained winds may reach up to 65 mph by Sunday, keeping it under the 74-mph minimum threshold for a hurricane, according to the latest data from the National Hurricane Center.
Fred, the first new tropical cyclone in more than a month, is holding to a course that could bring it to Florida this weekend.
The map of possible paths for the storm’s center moved South Florida from the center to the right edge of the cone of concern.
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Fred had a top wind speed of 40 mph, just above the threshold for a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center said, with tropical-storm-force winds extending out up to 45 miles from its center.
It is forecast to weaken as it passes over the mountainous terrain of Haiti and the Dominican Republic Wednesday. But once it clears the islands of the Caribbean, it will have the potential to regain strength as it approaches Florida or the Gulf of Mexico at the end of the week.
However, a upper-level low near Florida in the next couple of days could bring increasing west-southwesterly wind shear, which would limit Fred’s intensification, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The cone now shows a greater chance the storm will head into the Gulf of Mexico.
If the storm does approach South Florida, wind and rain should pick up late Friday evening and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. South Florida has a 6% to 10% chance of experiencing tropical-storm-force winds, which means winds of at least 39 mph.
Forecasters said projections of the storm’s path are unusually uncertain because it lacked a well-defined center, making its course harder to predict as it heads across the islands of the northern Caribbean Sea.
Fred is expected to move near or over Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.
As of 5 a.m., it was moving west-northwest at 16 mph about 115 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.
Meanwhile, a new cluster of thunderstorms off the African coast has a 30% chance of organizing itself into a tropical cyclone, the catch-all term for closed-circulation storms that range in strength from depression to hurricane.
South Florida could be affected by heavy rain and flooding due to Fred late this week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect Wednesday for the Dominican Republic, Haiti, southeast Barbados, Turks and Caicos and surroundings areas.
Forecasters say swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through morning and then Haiti and the Dominican Republic later in the day.
Tropical Storm Fred is the first tropical cyclone to form in the Atlantic in more than a month, since the July 1 appearance of the storm system that would become Hurricane Elsa.
The number of storms is likely to increase in frequency over the next few weeks as the season ramps up toward its September peak. The next storm name after Fred is Grace.
Sun Sentinel staff writers Eileen Kelley and Angie DiMichele contributed to this report.