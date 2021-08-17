Fred weakens to a depression over southeastern Alabama

Tropical Storm Fred weakened into a tropical depression by Tuesday as moved over Alabama, one day after making landfall in the Florida Panhandle.
Fred’s top winds dropped to near 35 mph early Tuesday with higher gusts. It is expected to continue to weaken, becoming a remnant low by Tuesday night.
Fred could still bring 4 to 8 inches of rain to Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas, with maximum amounts of up to 10 inches, according to National Hurricane Center.
The storm made landfall at about 2 p.m. Monday near Cape San Blas in the eastern Florida Panhandle, pounding the region with heavy rain and 65 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. Fred produced a 3½-foot storm surge around Apalachicola, according to the hurricane center.
No deaths have been reported from Fred as of early Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
Fred brought 4 to 6 inches of rain to parts of Miami-Dade County, with the more southern areas of the county seeing as much as 9 inches. Areas of South Florida farther north saw 2 to 4 inches over the past seven days, said Chuck Caracozza, a forecaster at the National Weather Service Miami.
As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Fred was 15 miles east of Columbus, Ga., moving north-northeast at 14 mph. Fred’s center will move across western and northern Georgia Tuesday, across the southern Appalachian Mountains Tuesday night, and into the central Appalachians by early Wednesday.
More than 20 Florida counties were under a state of emergency due to Fred. Fred became the sixth named storm of the season when it formed late on Aug. 10 south of Puerto Rico. It was the first named storm to form in the Atlantic since Hurricane Elsa moved through the Gulf of Mexico in early July.
Forecasters were also monitoring Tropical Storm Grace, which formed Saturday, and is expected to be at near-hurricane strength as it approaches Mexico.
Also, Tropical Storm Henri formed Monday from Tropical Depression Eight, located north-northeast of Bermuda. It’s continuing to gain strength, with winds that could ultimately top out at 65 mph later this week.
The next storm name after Henri is Ida.
Hurricane season’s busiest period, runs from mid-August, reaches a peak around Sept. 10 and winds down in October.
Forecasters expect this to be an above-average hurricane season, with NOAA predicting up to 10 hurricanes by the time the season ends Nov. 30.