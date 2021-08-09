Tropical depression likely to form from system nearing Caribbean

A storm system brewing in the Atlantic will likely become a tropical depression late Monday, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
The cluster of storm clouds stands a 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression. It’s too soon to say whether it would be a threat to land. But its current movement takes it northwest into the Caribbean and, potentially, toward South Florida.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, it was about 150 miles east of Barbados. It is forecast to move west-northwest into the far eastern Caribbean Sea late Monday, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday.
By midweek it should be near Haiti and the Dominican Republic, forecasters said.
According to the National Hurricane Center, “tropical storm watches or warnings could be required with shorter-than-normal lead times” for parts of the the far east Caribbean, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.
Meanwhile, storm development is looking less likely from a disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic. Its odds of developing decreased overnight Sunday and remain low, at 20% over the next five days.
It is expected to move west or west-southwest, at about 10 mph, over the next couple of days.
Both systems are being monitored for possible formation of a tropical cyclone, a rotating storm system that could range in strength from tropical depression to tropical storm to hurricane.
If a tropical depression forms, it would be the first tropical cyclone to form in the Atlantic in more than a month, since the July 1 appearance of the storm system that would become Hurricane Elsa.
The number of storms is likely to increase in frequency over the next few weeks as the season ramps up toward its September peak. The next two storm names are Fred and Grace.