Lightning from Monday’s storm strikes Bel Air condominium, resulting fire displaces 26 people

Lightning from a severe thunderstorm Monday night caused a two-alarm fire that displaced 26 people from a condominium building in Bel Air.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company was called to the Taylor Ridge condominiums in the 1300 block of Sheridan Place for a carbon monoxide detector alarm, according to Oliver Alkire, a spokesperson for the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Additional 911 callers reported seeing flames coming from the roof of the building, which led to the fire being quickly upgraded to two alarms, Alkire said. A multiple-alarm fire indicates a more intense fire that requires assistance from other fire companies.

It took 75 firefighters from multiple departments around 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Residents reported hearing lightning strike the building and smelled smoke minutes later, the spokesperson said. Investigators confirmed lightning struck the roof of the building, which immediately ignited the roof as well as the attic of the building.

The fire caused the roof to collapse into the third floor, while portions of other floors caved in. The first floor sustained extensive water damage. Although the building was equipped with sprinklers, the fire was above the level of their protection features, Alkire said.

The Harford County Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits has temporarily condemned 1309 Sheridan Place until a more detailed inspection can be conducted. Inspectors and investigators consider 1311 Sheridan Place, which adjoins 1309, a total loss.

Everyone inside the building was able to evacuate. Deputy state fire marshals remained on the scene throughout the night and into the early morning, interviewing and attempting to make contact with each resident, Alkire said.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated one person who later drove to the hospital, Alkire said. Two cats have been reported missing.

The state fire marshal’s office said that Harford County Disaster Assistance is helping residents who are displaced.

On Tuesday, however, resident Louise Genereux said she had a place to stay only for Monday night but not after that. She said the Red Cross declined to assist her.

“I have no place to go,” Genereux said.

Genereux’s home in building 1309, where she has lived for 25 years, is uninhabitable. She said she was allowed back into her condo Tuesday morning and packed two suitcases “with wet, smoky smelling stuff” that she hopes she can salvage. Otherwise, she said, “Everything is gone.”

Baltimore Sun content editor Lloyd Fox also contributed to this story.