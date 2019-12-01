With rain expected to fall throughout the afternoon Sunday and possibly overnight, at least two holiday-themed events in the Baltimore area have been canceled.
The Bel Air Downtown Alliance hoped to make a decision at noon about whether the Bel Air Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting would go on Sunday, but given the steady rainfall, the group announced the decision at about 10:30 a.m. to cancel. The events will not be rescheduled, the alliance wrote on Facebook.
“We value the safety of the visitors and parade performers, and the conditions would not make the experience pleasant,” the Bel Air Downtown Alliance said in a Facebook post.
The Bel Air Police Department shared the news on its Twitter account.
“Mother Nature didn’t cooperate this year and, for the safety of spectators and participants, the event has been canceled," the Bel Air Police Department tweeted.
The annual Grand Illumination in downtown Annapolis also was canceled due to the weather.
Steady rain with areas of fog and a high temperature near 45 degrees is expected in the Baltimore region through about 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The region could get between a quarter inch and a half inch of new rainfall Sunday.
Rain will fall in Baltimore at least until 5 p.m. — including during the Ravens’ 1 p.m. game against the San Francisco 49ers — then chances of rain will taper off to 50% until 8 p.m., the weather service forecasts.
Some snow could fall along with more rain after 1 a.m. Monday in northern areas of Baltimore, Harford and Carroll counties, according to the weather service.