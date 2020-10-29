Baltimore weather forecast: ‘steady, soaking rain’ from Tropical Storm Zeta prompts flood watch

A flood watch is in effect in Baltimore until 11 p.m. Thursday, with “steady, soaking rain” expected in much of the region as Tropical Storm Zeta moves up the East Coast, the National Weather Service said.
Up to 2-3 inches of rain could fall across the Baltimore region Thursday, most of it during the day before tapering off in the evening, said weather service meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi. Zeta’s winds are expected to die down, making it no longer a tropical storm, by the time it reaches the area, he said.
“We’re not expecting much in the way of wind," Pallozzi said. “The main impact for us is going to be the rain."
A second system, which caused ice storms in Oklahoma and snow in Texas, will likely move in overnight as an upper level low pressure system forms behind Zeta.
“That’s going to bring some rain back into the Baltimore area later tonight night and early tomorrow morning,” Pallozzi said. “It should be out of here by late Friday morning. For the rest of the weekend, it’s looking pretty nice, although a cold front is moving through Sunday night.”
Following Thursday’s high of 60 degrees, clearer skies Friday and Saturday will bring a dip in the high temperatures to the low 50s before rebounding to 61 degrees Sunday, according to the weather service. Nighttime lows near freezing are in the forecast Friday night and Sunday night.
The flood watch is in effect for the following counties in Maryland: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; northwest, central and southeast Howard; northwest, central and southeast Montgomery; Charles; Frederick; Baltimore; northwest and southeast Harford; Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s.
Locally, higher amounts than the expected 2-3 inches of rainfall are possible, especially in the metro areas, the weather service said. Scattered incidents of flooding are possible, and clogged storm drains due to leaf debris may cause additional flooding concerns, especially in urban areas, officials said.
Latest Weather
“Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth,” the weather service said. “Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.”