Freeze warning issued in Baltimore area as Western Maryland gets early snow

Most of Maryland is under a freeze warning late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the westernmost part of the state got an early dusting of snow.

The Baltimore metro area will be under the freeze warning, which begins 11 p.m. Wednesday and continues to 10 a.m. Thursday as a cold front pushes through the area. The National Weather Service issued the warning alongside a forecast for 1 to 3 inches of snow Wednesday morning in Garrett County.

Cold & brisk conditions expected today as a cold front pushes through the region. Upslope snow showers continue in the Alleghenies through late morning, with some hazardous driving conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected across the area tonight. #MDwx #WVwx #VAwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/fNiIhN3O9K — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 1, 2023

In Baltimore, Wednesday morning began with scattered sprinkles of rain expected throughout the region — mixed with flurries in Carroll County and points west. A high near 53 degrees was expected to be accompanied by winds reaching 17 mph, as well as gusts as high as 31 mph.

But widespread frost is forecast to hit the region Thursday morning after temperatures drop to about 35 degrees, before rising again midday to the mid-50s.

The weather service said Thursday morning’s freeze could cause outdoor water pipes to burst if not prepared. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them, above-ground pipes should be covered.

Highs are expected to climb back to the 60s Friday and Saturday, and could reach 70 degrees on Sunday. Most of the week is expected to be sunny, though showers may begin early next week.

Though the early November cold front is expected to be mild and brief, it’s a sharp turn from the late summer heat that broke several records about two months ago.

Last winter was mostly devoid of snow in the Baltimore area, which had its third-latest first snowfall on record in February. The earliest snowfall on record in the Baltimore region was in 1979, hitting by Oct. 10.