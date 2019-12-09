Mild and rainy conditions are forecast to start the week in Baltimore, but precipitation could turn to snow Wednesday as a front moves through the region, delivering a blast of cold and a return to seasonably chilly conditions.
Here’s a day-by-day look at the forecast:
Monday
Rain is expected all day, with rainfall totals of a quarter-inch to a half-inch. The high temperature is expected to be 52 degrees.
Tuesday
The afternoon and evening should bring showers, and the high temperature during the day could reach 60 degrees. But that is expected to drop sharply to a low of 35 degrees Tuesday night after a cold front moves through in the overnight hours, potentially setting the stage for snow Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
Rain and snow are expected before 11 a.m., followed by a chance of rain until 2 p.m., with a high of 41 degrees. The mild temperatures earlier in the week, warming the ground, should prevent any snow from from sticking too much.
“We’re probably only looking at a trace, a couple tenths of an inch, of snow," said Luis Rosa, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
After that, Arctic high pressure is forecast to move into the region. Wednesday night is expected to be mostly clear. A low of 26 degrees could create some slick spots where the earlier snow and rain freeze on roads, although Rosa said the precipitation is expected to end early and wind is expected to pick up, drying roads out before the bitter cold sets in.
“It’s not going to be a big concern really,” he said, referring to re-freezing.
Thursday (Ravens vs. Jets, 8:20 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium)
Thursday is expected to be sunny but cold, with a high near 36 degrees. The temperature should drop below freezing by kickoff, so bundle up if you’re headed to the Bank.
Friday
Sunshine is in the forecast on Friday, with a high near 45 degrees. There is a 70% chance of showers after 8 p.m.
Saturday
A 70% chance of showers continues through Saturday and Saturday night.
Sunday
Sunday should be partly sunny and 52 degrees with a 30% chance of showers.