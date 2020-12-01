Winter storm warning in effect in Western Maryland until Wednesday morning

Heavy snow is in the forecast Tuesday night in Garrett County, which could get about 5 to 10 inches of snowfall overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Wednesday, forecasting that the steadiest snow will fall after 1 a.m. The storm could result in hazardous driving conditions during the morning and following evening’s commutes.
“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service wrote. “Snow may reduce visibility below one mile at times, especially through late tonight.”
The storm warning also is in effect for western Grant and western Pendleton counties in West Virginia.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the weather service advised. “When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.”