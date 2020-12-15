Advertisement Advertisement Weather Maryland winter storm watch: How much snow might fall Wednesday? Dec 15, 2020 at 9:46 AM Here's a look at the National Weather Service's predictions for how much snow might fall Wednesday. Next Gallery PHOTOS Storm brings heavy rain & flooding to Baltimore area | PHOTOS Advertisement Weather Weather Flash floods wash through Baltimore-area streets | PHOTOS From 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in a short time period in the early evening Wednesday. Jul 22, 2020 Rainbow over Baltimore City & County | PHOTOS Cold weather affects Maryland plants Cross hangs from steeple after windy day | PHOTOS Flooding in the Baltimore region | PHOTOS Carroll County Storm Damage Snowmageddon 2010 | PHOTOS First snow of 2020 in Baltimore area | PHOTOS Advertisement