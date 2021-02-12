Maryland weather: Wintry mix possible overnight, cloudy and chilly Friday expected before more winter weather

After the Baltimore region received several inches of snow Wednesday night, more winter weather could be heading to the area this weekend.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon until 7 a.m. Friday morning in northern Baltimore County, northwest Montgomery County and northwest Harford County, plus Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties, according to the National Weather Service.
“Multiple rounds of wintry precipitation will be possible through this weekend,” forecasters wrote. “A brief lull in winter precipitation is expected early next week as high pressure builds over the region.”
Overnight Thursday, forecasters say there’s a 40% chance of snow, rain and freezing rain, but there’s expected to be little to no extra snow accumulation. Temperatures are expected to be around 25 degrees.
The chance of precipitation dissipates Friday, when it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 31 and low of 26 degrees. But on Saturday, the chance for winter weather returns with an 80% chance of a half an inch of snow during the day and freezing rain and sleet overnight. The winter mix is likely to continue into Sunday morning.
“With temperatures at the surface holding in the 20s to around 30, and temperatures aloft climbing well above freezing, freezing rain appears like it may be the predominant precipitation type with this system,” forecasters wrote. “Some brief mixing with snow and sleet may be possible as well.”
The snow started to fall around 9 p.m. Wednesday after about two hours of wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain in the area.
Baltimore City’s Pimlico neighborhood had recorded 4.9 inches of snow by 6:30 a.m., and Catonsville in Baltimore County had recorded 3.8 inches as of about 8 a.m. Towson and Perry Hall had around 5 inches.
BWI Marshall Airport in Anne Arundel County had 2.6 inches at 7 a.m. Columbia in Howard County had 3.7 inches, and Forest Hill in Harford County had 4 inches.
The Maryland State Police said that between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, they responded to 102 crashes, 74 disabled or unattended vehicles and answered 758 calls for service.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article