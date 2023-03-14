Maryland weather: Wind advisory issued for Baltimore area Tuesday; slight chance of wintry mix, snow

Heavy winds are expected to hit Central Maryland throughout Tuesday as a powerful storm off the coast brings Baltimore a slight chance of snow in the morning.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Baltimore and most of Central and Southern Maryland, forecasting steady wind speeds of about 30 mph and gusts up to 48 mph in Baltimore on Tuesday. Winds could blow away unsecured objects, down tree limbs and cause power outages, the weather service said.

The wind advisory is in effect for 24 hours starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for midday Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. NW winds 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 50mph are expected. Areas of wind damage and scattered power outages are possible. For more detailed info on timing & locations, visit: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/PhXk7a1ewg — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 13, 2023

The nor’easter brings Baltimore a slight chance of an overnight wintry mix turning into isolated snow showers Tuesday morning, while bringing heavy snow to states farther northeast. A winter weather advisory is in effect in parts of Western Maryland, which are expected to be hit with 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the night.

In Baltimore, temperatures are expected to remain under 44 degrees Tuesday, with wind chill bringing down the temperatures about 10 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rise Wednesday while the windy weather continues with speeds from 22 to 28 mph and gusts hitting 44 mph.