Maryland Weather: Heavy winds cause power outages, road closures

Windy weather is downing trees and power lines, causing outages and road closures Tuesday afternoon throughout Central Maryland.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of Central Maryland until 2 a.m. Wednesday as wind speeds of around 28 mph and gusts as high as 47 mph strike the area.

Advertisement

Nearly 100 outages throughout the Baltimore region are affecting 4,133 BGE customers, according to the utility company’s outage map.

The heaviest concentration of power outages are in Baltimore, where 2,686 customers are affected, and Baltimore County, where 832 customers could be losing power.

Advertisement

The windy conditions have also caused a traffic diversion in Annapolis, where the city’s police department said in a news release a downed power line on West Street at Gibralter Avenue caused an active fire.

West Street is closed from Old Solomons Island Road to Hicks Avenue, and traffic is being diverted down Parole Street, Annapolis Police said, adding that “a few houses” on Old Solomons Island Road have lost power.

Elsewhere, two lanes are closed on I-70 West at St. Johns Lane in Howard County due to weather related fallen debris, according to the State Highway Administration.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge was delayed by over a mile slightly after rush hour, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. The agency tweeted that both the Bay Bridge and Francis Scott Key Bridge are under limited restrictions, meaning no house trailers or empty box trailers are allowed to travel through.

The Baltimore County Fire Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon that crews are responding to multiple brush fires throughout the county, advising residents to use “extreme caution” around trees and power lines.

💨Crews are responding to multiple brush fires across Baltimore County. #bcofd is working with @MyBGE as today's strong winds continue to cause downed powerlines. Please use extreme caution around trees and powerlines. TF pic.twitter.com/SujMaWrppJ — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 14, 2023

The high wind speeds are expected to scale back only slightly Wednesday, when the weather service forecasts breezy weather ranging from surface winds of 21 to 24 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. The windy weather, caused by a powerful Nor’easter bringing snow showers to states further north, is expected to cease by Thursday.