Maryland weather: Region likely to see impact from Oregon wildfires with hazy skies

As a wildfire the size of Los Angeles ravages Oregon, states across the nation — including Maryland — are likely to see an impact from it Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said the sky will have a “milky” appearance and it will likely be more prominent than in other days because models are showing a denser smoke layer moving in.
Parts of Pennsylvania are under an air advisory because of the smoke, but so far, none have been issued in Maryland. The only side effect the region should see from the smoke is slightly cooler temperatures.
A cold front is expected to swing through the region Tuesday, meteorologists said, and there might be a chance of an isolated shower.
The high Tuesday will reach 94 degrees with a low of 75 degrees, the weather service said. Wednesday the high will be in 95 with a low near 69 degrees with a chance of thunderstorms and showers. The rest of the week is likely to be in the mid-90s.