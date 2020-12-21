What are the chances of a ‘White Christmas’ in Baltimore?

Could there be a “White Christmas” in Baltimore this year? There’s a “nonzero chance,” forecasters say.
Warm temperatures are likely for Christmas Eve, which will likely melt any snow that remains on the ground from last week’s storm. The day is poised to be rainy, with a high of 57, according to the National Weather Service.
But an approaching cold front could turn that rain to snow in the Baltimore area on Christmas, said Austin Mansfield, a forecaster for the National Weather Service.
“We’ll see a blast of cold air kind of come behind that cold front, and that could initiate some potential for wintry precip to occur,” Mansfield said. “A lot of the models are showing it as of right now, but again, with it being quite a number of days out, it certainly could change over the next few days.”
Friday — Christmas Day — the Baltimore area could see the lowest temperatures of the season so far, according to the weather service. The low Friday night is 22 degrees, according to the weather service.
“It’s gonna be a pretty sharp turn in temperatures,” Mansfield said. “A pretty big Arctic blast is going to come up behind us, and lead to those really frigid temperatures.”
The biggest obstacle to a White Christmas could be timing, though, as the precipitation could pass through before temperatures drop. But the system is likely to bring snow showers to Western Maryland while rain falls in Baltimore on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The system could also bring gusty winds on Christmas Eve, Mansfield said, and flooding to low-lying areas that have already been dealt lots of recent precipitation.