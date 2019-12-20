There will be no “White Christmas” in Baltimore next week.
High temperatures are forecast in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the week, with lows forecast in the 30s. And even if it were going to be cold enough for snow, there is no precipitation in the forecast. Sunny skies are forecast this weekend and through next week.
It’s not just here — there is unlikely to be any falling snow or accumulation across most of the country, according to AccuWeather.com. There could be an inch or more of snow across much of the western third of the country and in parts of the Midwest and New England along the Canadian border, but not anywhere else.
Baltimore last got snow on Christmas in 2010, but just a trace of snowflakes fell. The last Christmas with any measurable snowfall came in 2002, when there was an inch of accumulation.
At least an inch of snow has fallen on Christmas in Baltimore in only about 5% of years on record, according to the National Weather Service. The proportion of Christmases with at least an inch of snow on the ground come Christmas Day is slightly greater, occurring in 8% of years.