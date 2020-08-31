Maryland weather: August could become third wettest in history with more rainfall expected Monday

It’s not your imagination. August has been unusually wet.
With one more day left in the month and rain in the forecast, the National Weather Service says there is a chance 2020 could edge out 1911 to become the Baltimore region’s third-wettest August.
To do so, Baltimore needs 1.13 more inches to add to its monthly total of 11.69. Meteorologists said the normal rainfall in August is 3.91.
With a high of 78 and a low near 68 degrees expected for Monday, NWS forecaster Cody Ledbetter said “we could get a decent amount of rain before the day ends.” There’s a 60% chance of rain during the day and 80% at night.
Rain is forecast every day of the week through Thursday.
Ledbetter said there is no particular reason this month has been wetter than usual.
“Sometimes in the summer, some cities just get it worse than others and that’s been the case with Baltimore this year,” Ledbetter said. “If storms just sit over anywhere for too long, they just dump a ton of rain.”
The first week of the month, Tropical Storm Isaias, which was downgraded from a hurricane, brought 3.5 inches. The remnants of Hurricane Laura swept through the region Friday intoSaturday, bringing only 0.15 of an inch.