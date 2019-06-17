Maryland weather: Flash flooding possible Monday as a stretch of stormy weather begins

Flash flooding is possible across the Baltimore region Monday afternoon and evening, marking the start of a period of wet weather forecast this week.

A flash flood watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop along a stalled front hanging over the Mid-Atlantic.

That pattern is expected to “repeat itself each day through Thursday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Luis Rosa said.

A widespread quarter to half inch of rain is forecast Monday afternoon and evening, but meteorologists warned that some areas could see significantly more rainfall in short periods of time.

“There is potential for showers to move repeatedly over the same areas and to produce intense rainfall rates in a short period of time that may lead to flash flooding,” meteorologists warned.

Rising heat and humidity could fuel the storms and downpours, meteorologists said. Temperatures reached 90 degrees by 1 p.m. at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and with humidity factored in, it felt like 92 degrees.

The flash flood watch is in effect in Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties and in Baltimore City.

