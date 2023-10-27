Baltimore area weather: High temperatures may approach records on Friday, Saturday

Expect partly sunny skies Friday with a high nearing 80 degrees, approaching the daily record high of 82 set Oct. 27, 1963 at BWI Marshall Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s westerly winds will be between 3-7 mph. Tonight, anticipate partly cloudy conditions with temperatures cooling down to about 64 and southwest winds around 5 mph.

Saturday promises a clear and sunny day with highs around 85. The record high for Oct. 28 is 87, set in 1919, according to the NWS. Westerly winds will blow between 5-9 mph.

As night falls, there’s a slight 20% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Despite this, the evening should remain mostly cloudy with temperatures settling around 62. The wind direction will change, starting from the northwest at around 6 mph and shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Rain might make an appearance on Sunday, with a 40% chance mainly after 8 a.m. The weather will be partly sunny with temperatures hovering near 71. A southeast wind will persist around 7 mph. The possibility of showers lingers into Sunday night, especially after 2 a.m., with lows expected around 63.

Come Monday, the city will see mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and highs once again near 71.