Maryland weather: A flood watch is in effect for Baltimore area through Saturday afternoon

If Baltimoreans can avoid floating away during Saturday’s rains, there’s a good chance they will make it to dry ground Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Baltimore region from 10:35 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

The forecast said there’s a chance for numerous thunderstorms late Friday and Saturday morning. Periods of heavy rain were possible Friday night when the chance of precipitation was 70%, and on Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon, with the odds of rain increasing to 90%.

A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the area. See map for more details. pic.twitter.com/n7eaHuIjyz — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 8, 2022

Temperatures Friday night were expected to fall into the 70s and to remain there throughout Saturday.

Advertisement

Showers and thunderstorms were expected to taper off Saturday night, the weather service said, with low temperatures in the mid-60s and a 50% chance of rain.

Sunday should be glorious, with highs in the upper 70s and skies gradually clearing. Temperatures early in the week will gradually rise to an expected high of 90 on Tuesday, but the weather is likely to remain dry.

The next significant chance of rain doesn’t occur until Wednesday, according to the weather service.