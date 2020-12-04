Baltimore weather: Heavy rain expected Friday night through Saturday afternoon

Wet weather is likely to sweep through the Baltimore region starting Friday and last through the middle of Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Some rain might fall between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, the weather service said, then precipitation is increasingly more likely. The high temperature is expected to reach 52 degrees. Accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch.
Overnight Friday, the rain is expected to get heavier and total 1 to 2 inches, the weather service said. The low will be 42 degrees.
“Clouds will continue to increase tonight which will keep temperatures slightly above normal for early December,” the weather service said in a tweet Thursday. “Rain chances increase Friday, with periods of moderate to heavy rain possible Friday night into early Saturday.”
Rain is likely to continue into Saturday through 2 p.m. with accumulation between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. The high will be near 49 degrees and overnight low around 31, with wind gusts up to 22 mph.
Saturday night should be cloudy with a low around 31. Clear skies and sun should return Sunday with a high near 43.