Will it or won’t it? Forecasters watching chances that strong storm will bring snow to Maryland this weekend

A storm is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen off the Southeast U.S. coast by the end of this week, bringing gusty winds and heavy snow — to New England, at least. A specific forecast for Maryland isn’t clear yet, but could include at least a few inches of snow.
Meteorologists are confident conditions will be ripe for a strong coastal storm to develop off the Carolinas and head toward eastern Canada, a product of southwardly surging Arctic air meeting warm Gulf Stream waters off the East Coast.
It will be the storm’s exact path up the coast, which isn’t as easy to predict far in advance, that will determine how much and what types of precipitation will fall where.
If the storm hugs the coast, more significant snowfall — as much as 4 to 8 inches, perhaps — is possible along the Interstate 95 corridor in the Baltimore region. But if it tracks 50 miles farther east, any snowfall here would be more like a dusting.
The timing of any snowfall here is expected late Friday into Saturday.
Measurable snowfall is significantly more likely for the lower Eastern Shore, where weather forecasting models are suggesting anywhere from a few inches to more than a foot of snow is possible.
“Uncertainty remains high, but confidence in an impactful winter storm for part of the Eastern Seaboard, including the local area, is increasing,” meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office wrote Tuesday. “This is a complex situation that will become more clear over the next few days.”