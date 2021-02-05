Maryland weather: Winter storm watch issued, with snow likely around Baltimore Saturday night, forecasters say

A winter storm watch has been issued for Saturday night and Sunday as forecasters say the Baltimore area and much of Maryland could be hit with heavy snow.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say up to five inches or more of snow could fall beginning Saturday night and continuing through Sunday afternoon throughout Central and Southern Maryland, Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” they warned.
The watch includes Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.
It comes as a cold front is expected to slide across the area Friday afternoon, bringing with it a westward wind with gusts up to 25 mph, meteorologists wrote in an online forecast discussion. The temperature could drop into the 20s Friday night, and is expected to remain around freezing.
Temperatures Saturday will potentially rise into the mid-40s, with overhead clouds expected to build in the evening, forecasters predict. Snow is likely to fall after midnight, with the temperature dropping to around 30. There’s a 70% chance of snow, according to their forecast.
The clouds are expected to hang over the Baltimore area through Sunday morning, and the forecasters say snow is likely to continue falling. The temperature could climb into the 40s, in which case rain is likely to follow suit.
Forecasters say there’s an approximately 70% chance of precipitation. But it shouldn’t last too long.
“Conditions should clear rapidly by Sunday afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west,” forecasters wrote. “This will result in a dry but chilly night Sunday night.”