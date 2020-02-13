A burst of what could be the region’s coldest air of the winter is coming Friday and Saturday. But it is only forecast to be 5-10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year, a sign of just how mild this season has been.
High temperatures are forecast in the mid-30s Friday, after a cold front moves through the region, and again Saturday. Normal highs in mid-February are in the mid-40s.
Overnight Friday and early Saturday morning, temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper teens, less than 10 degrees below normal low temperatures this time of year.
Temperatures could match or fall slightly below their lowest reading all year at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, 19 degrees. That is very mild when it comes to the region’s most extreme cold of the year, typically.
Twice on record, Baltimore’s coldest temperature of the year was 20 degrees, in 1949 and 1937. In 1931, the coldest reading here was 19 degrees.
As meteorological winter nears its end Feb. 29, chances of more brisk cold lessen. Climate forecasts suggest a mild trend will continue next week.
March often brings plenty of cold, too, though. BWI temperatures have dropped to 18 degrees or colder during March in four of the past six years.