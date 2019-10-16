More than an inch of rain fell around Baltimore on Wednesday, giving the region its wettest day in nearly two months and relief from a “flash drought” that has quickly developed this fall.
Rainfall at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport surpassed 1 inch by 3 p.m. Wednesday, the most rainfall in a single day at the region’s point of record since Aug. 22, when 1.21 inches fell.
It was more than double the amount of rain at BWI over the past seven weeks.
The rain was the product of a rapidly developing storm system forming over the Mid-Atlantic and heading toward New England. Rain stretched from the Carolinas to the eastern Great Lakes, and the National Weather Service said as much as 3 inches of rainfall could cause flash flooding in New England.
AccuWeather.com said the storm could intensify rapidly enough to classify it as a “bomb cyclone,” a term applied to systems whose central pressure falls at least 24 millibars, or 0.71 of an inch of Mercury, within 24 hours.
In Maryland, the rain provided welcome relief from what the U.S. Drought Monitor classifies as “moderate” drought across most of the state. The “flash drought” — the opposite of a flash flood — developed in a matter of weeks, just a few months after the end of what was Baltimore’s wettest 365-day period on record.