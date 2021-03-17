Sorry, Maryland — spring isn’t here to stay just yet. Snow flurries are possible in the Baltimore region Friday.

Hopefully you didn’t let last week’s warm weather lull you into a false sense of security. A small amount of snow could be headed for the Baltimore region Friday morning, forecasters say.
The storm system is likely to start Thursday morning as heavy rain.
“This will be a significant rainfall, with 1-1.5 inches likely, possibly reaching 2 inches in favored spots,” the weather service forecast reads.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible Thursday night, with a low around 37 degrees.
Then, cold air will sweep into the region Friday morning, and if the rain isn’t gone yet, it’s likely to briefly turn to snow, forecasters say.
The precipitation is likely to “outrun” the cold temperatures along the I-95 corridor, according to the National Weather Service, but the I-70 and I-81 corridors are a bit more likely to see some snowflakes.
Up to an inch of snow is likely in the higher terrain of Western Maryland.
The record for March 19 at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is 4.7 inches of snow.
Temperatures Friday will be in the 40s with a gusty northwest wind developing, forecasters said. This will continue after the precipitation ends and temperatures cool down toward freezing at night.
Temperatures will rise a bit heading into the weekend, and highs on Saturday are poised to be near 50 degrees. Slightly milder weather is in store for Sunday through Tuesday, with high temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s.