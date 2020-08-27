Maryland weather: Storms possible as warm front brings heat and humidity to region

“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States,” health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said in the release. “The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality. Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”