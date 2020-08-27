Maryland weather: Storms possible as warm front brings heat and humidity to region

Thursday’s forecast promises hot and humid weather across Maryland, as well as the possibility of storms later in the day.
The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures as high as 103 degrees in Baltimore and Annapolis, 101 in Bel Air and Frederick, 99 in Westminster and 94 in Cumberland as a warm front arrives in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area. The Baltimore City Health Department also issued a Code Red extreme heat alert for Thursday, saying in a release Wednesday that the heat index could reach 105 degrees.
“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States,” health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said in the release. “The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality. Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”
The National Weather Service also anticipated scattered thunderstorms, with the possibility of strong to severe storms, throughout the afternoon.