Maryland weather: Flood warnings issued for Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties; storms expected throughout weekend

Baltimore County may face storms again after the county was hit hard earlier this week by severe thunderstorms that shutdown power to thousands of of residents and forced dozens of road closures.

A flood warning has been issued for Baltimore County until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Areas at risk include Baltimore City, Pikesville, Cockeysville, Towson, Catonsville, Randallstown, Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Mays Chapel and Timonium.

“Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area,” the National Weather Service said. “Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.”

A flash flood warning is also in effect until 6:45 p.m. in Anne Arundel County. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen and up to two inches of additional rainfall is possible, NWS said.

“Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles,” NWS said. “Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectile.”

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday evening and into the night. Some of these storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Skies will be cloudy with a low of 70.

Thunderstorms are possible through the weekend until Tuesday. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon for Sunday and Monday.