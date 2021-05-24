Maryland weather: Cooler weather expected across region for most of the week, including Memorial Day weekend

Have no fear, the cooler weather is here — at least for a couple of days, then likely for the Memorial Day weekend.
Temperatures on Sunday reached a high of 95 degrees, surpassing Saturday’s high of 93 degrees, to mark the hottest day in Maryland this year.
A cold front is swinging through the region with scattered showers moving in from Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30% chance of rain overnight and 80% chance during the day Monday. The high temperature will be in the low 70s, followed by a low in the upper 50s overnight, the agency predicted.
Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and mid-60s overnight, with no precipitation expected.
The reprieve from the heat could be brief, with forecasters saying Wednesday could be one of the warmest days in the region so far, with a high near 93 degrees, before another cold front arrives just in time for the holiday weekend.
Forecasters warned that it’s too early to accurately predict the Memorial Day weekend weather, but the extended forecast calls for highs in the low 70s with scattered showers Saturday and Sunday.