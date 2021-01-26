Officials warn of icy conditions Tuesday, as region braces for possibility of more snow in the coming days

Less than an inch of snow fell around the Baltimore region as part of a Monday night snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service, but roads could remain icy.
A winter weather advisory wasextended until 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon amid freezing rain. The weather service had warned of additional ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch in the morning and early afternoon in Baltimore, Cecil, Carroll, Montgomery, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Washington counties. A winter storm warning was in effect for Allegany and Garrett counties, also up until 1 p.m.
The State Highway Administration previously warned of a potentially slippery commute. Between 5 and 9 p.m. Monday, Maryland State Police responded to 31 crashes and 19 disabled vehicles and answered 161 calls for service.
Monday night, half an inch of snow was recorded at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Similar totals were recorded around the area, although Baltimore City got less — 0.2 inches were recorded at Pimlico at 10:15 p.m. Parts of Montgomery County and Howard County got a bit more snow — 1 inches was recorded in Garrett Park and Simpsonville early Tuesday morning.
A potential storm later this week has become less likely to bring more snow to the Baltimore area, according to the weather service.
“Models have trended southward with this system which has decreased the threat for snow to our region late Wednesday into early Thursday,” a National Weather Service forecast says.
“If precipitation does move northward into our region,” the forecast reads, “the precipitation will likely fall as a rain/snow mix to start and then transition over to all snow Thursday morning.”
Meanwhile, models show a possibility for snowfall Sunday into Monday. With colder temperatures expected, there’s a better chance for “widespread snowfall,” according to the weather service forecast.
Latest Weather
“It’s still 5 days out. That said, given our very limited winter weather last winter and so far this winter, anything more than an inch or two could become the snowiest storm since 2019 for much of our area,” the forecast reads.