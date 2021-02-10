Maryland weather: Several rounds of wintry precipitation to hit the Baltimore area, bringing at least 2-4 inches of snow

Several rounds of snow, freezing rain and sleet are likely to hit the Baltimore area over the next week, forecasters say, and the first bout will likely bring 2-4 inches of snow.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for the initial round of snowfall.
The precipitation is expected to begin as a wintry mix Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday night, snow is likely to pick up, and between 1 and 3 inches are likely to fall.
The precipitation will slow down Thursday morning. Thursday night, the next round of low pressure enters the region.
Temperatures aren’t likely to rise above the mid-30s until at least the middle of next week, the weather service said, meaning there are several more opportunities for wintry precipitation heading into the weekend.
“With cold air so locked into place, there will be a couple of shots at some more wintry precipitation through Tuesday,” forecasters said.
Some precipitation is expected late Friday night. Freezing rain is likely to fall Saturday into early Sunday morning.
The precipitation is likely to taper off on Sunday, which is likely to be dreary with a few breaks of sun later in the afternoon, forecasters said.
The next chance for wintry weather will be on Tuesday, after low pressure builds on the Gulf Coast before heading up to the Appalachians. It’s still early, but forecasters expect this to be freezing rain.
Latest Weather
This week’s snowfall is likely to be the third big storm for the Baltimore area this year. A late January storm set a record at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, bringing the most snow for any Jan. 31 on record — 3.8 inches.