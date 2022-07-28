Maryland weather: Chance of thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, followed by sunny weekend

Vashtee Nurse, her son, Noah, 13, and husband, Patrick, relax in the Big Gunpowder Falls in the Gunpowder Falls State Park on a heat advisory day on Thursday. They are from Trinidad and are visiting family and friends in the area. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The Baltimore area will likely see some thunderstorms the next couple of days, then warm and sunny conditions Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday could bring showers or thunderstorms early in the morning and in the evening before 9 p.m., along with a high near 92 and a heat index as high as 100, according to the National Weather Service. Heat index captures how a person outdoors experiences the heat, taking into account temperature and humidity.

On Wednesday, temperatures reached a high of 91, up almost 10 degrees from Tuesday, which saw the coolest weather since July 9. The highs every day since July 18 had been in the 90s, including 98 on Saturday.

Friday in Baltimore is expected to be wet, with showers likely and a possible afternoon thunderstorm after 3 p.m. With a high of 88 during the day, there is a 70% chance of precipitation, and showers or thunderstorms are expected before midnight.

NWS expects up to a quarter of an inch of rainfall Friday, unless thunderstorms materialize.

Meteorologists are predicting a sunny weekend with highs near 87 expected on both Saturday and Sunday.