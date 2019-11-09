Baltimore broke its daily low temperature record Saturday morning. And temperatures could stay low next week, with the National Weather Service predicting days that could feel more like January.
The low of 24 degrees broke the previous record of 25 degrees set in 2003, 1976 and 1967, according to the weather service.
Expect Sunday to be a little warmer, with highs in the mid 50s and possibly some wintry precipitation early Sunday morning.
Temperatures should climb Monday, into the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain is in the forecast for Monday night, with some snow expected at higher altitudes, where the temperatures will be lower.
An Arctic cold front on Tuesday morning will leave blustery and very cold conditions in its wake, with gusty winds that will make it feel more like January than November.
The National Weather Service had reported the season’s first flurries Friday across Frederick, Carroll and northwestern Howard counties.